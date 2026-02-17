Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google I/O 2026 invites are out confirming dates and location: here's what you can expect

Here is when you can watch the future of Android.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
Google I/O banner
Google I/O logo for 2026. | Image by Google

Every year, we eagerly await one particular event, which will give us a glimpse into everything we will be able to use on our Android phones or tablets going forward. If you've been wondering when the search engine giant will finally reveal its cards for the year, you can now finally reach for your highlighter and begin circling some dates on your calendar.

When and where the magic happens


Well, the wait is finally over, folks, as we now know the exact dates on which Google will be revealing its next big wave of updates to the Android operating system. And the best part? It is coming very, very soon. In its latest blog post, the company confirmed the date and place for its annual developers' conference, where it will reveal the next wave of updates to Android. This year I/O will be held back in California, USA, where it all started.

The Google I/O 2026 Schedule


  • Main event dates: 12th & 13th May
  • Venue: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California
  • Attendance: Small live audience, free global livestream

The event typically starts off with a keynote presentation that covers all things related to Android, AI, and updates to Google’s own apps. The first day is where you can expect to hear the most exciting news for the everyday user, while the second day is usually where you get more in-depth information on the underlying tech.

Recommended For You

Why this matters for anyone interested in Android


This is essentially the roadmap for your Android phone over the next twelve months. If you use a Pixel, Samsung phone, or any brand of Android device, you can expect that what is announced at this conference will eventually trickle down to your everyday life.

We expect to see an enormous amount of updates related to Android 17, as this is the next big step in the Android world. With Apple reportedly finally making its AI push in this coming WWDC, it is now Google’s turn to show off how far ahead of the pack they truly are.

What are you most excited to see at Google I/O 2026?
3 Votes


Why I will be glued to my screen


I have to admit that Google I/O is typically the time of the year when I get my nerd on. Kind of like tech Christmas. I am certainly excited to see what kind of changes we can expect on Android going forward.

If you'd like to attend some of these more in-depth sessions for developers, you can register for free here.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless