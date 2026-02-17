Google I/O 2026 invites are out confirming dates and location: here's what you can expect
Here is when you can watch the future of Android.
Google I/O logo for 2026. | Image by Google
Every year, we eagerly await one particular event, which will give us a glimpse into everything we will be able to use on our Android phones or tablets going forward. If you've been wondering when the search engine giant will finally reveal its cards for the year, you can now finally reach for your highlighter and begin circling some dates on your calendar.
When and where the magic happens
Well, the wait is finally over, folks, as we now know the exact dates on which Google will be revealing its next big wave of updates to the Android operating system. And the best part? It is coming very, very soon. In its latest blog post, the company confirmed the date and place for its annual developers' conference, where it will reveal the next wave of updates to Android. This year I/O will be held back in California, USA, where it all started.
The Google I/O 2026 Schedule
- Main event dates: 12th & 13th May
- Venue: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California
- Attendance: Small live audience, free global livestream
The event typically starts off with a keynote presentation that covers all things related to Android, AI, and updates to Google’s own apps. The first day is where you can expect to hear the most exciting news for the everyday user, while the second day is usually where you get more in-depth information on the underlying tech.
Why this matters for anyone interested in Android
Image by Google
This is essentially the roadmap for your Android phone over the next twelve months. If you use a Pixel, Samsung phone, or any brand of Android device, you can expect that what is announced at this conference will eventually trickle down to your everyday life.
We expect to see an enormous amount of updates related to Android 17, as this is the next big step in the Android world. With Apple reportedly finally making its AI push in this coming WWDC, it is now Google’s turn to show off how far ahead of the pack they truly are.
What are you most excited to see at Google I/O 2026?
Why I will be glued to my screen
I have to admit that Google I/O is typically the time of the year when I get my nerd on. Kind of like tech Christmas. I am certainly excited to see what kind of changes we can expect on Android going forward.
If you'd like to attend some of these more in-depth sessions for developers, you can register for free here.
