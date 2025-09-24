Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users
YouTube AI age verification and restrictions are now affecting more users.
Google extended the reach of its AI verification tool for YouTube users in August, using it among a small number of accounts. Now, it appears that the company is pushing the AI age verification to even more accounts.
Back in February, Google announced it would start testing an AI tool to identify whether YouTube users were under the age of 18. That tool was initially meant to be used with a “small group” of users, but the company later announced it would start applying it more widely. Apparently, that time has come as YouTube users with restricted accounts are flocking to the r/youtube subreddit to complain of being asked to verify their age.
In a support article, Google has explained that the AI-powered system uses various signals to determine whether a user is under 18 or not. Part of the indicators that the system considers is the YouTube activity and the longevity of the account. Funnily enough, some users report that the pop-up has appeared on accounts older than 18.
If the AI flags an account as being used by someone under the age of 18, YouTube imposes various restrictions. Among them is blocking age-restricted videos, adjusting video recommendations, and serving non-personalized ads only.
Google says users have the option to verify their age if the age estimation is incorrect. That could happen through a government ID, selfie, or a credit card. Users from the US, UK, Australia, and Canada seem to be affected now, but Google will likely extend the system’s reach to other countries.
Everyone, especially people under 18, knows how trivial it is to create an account online and lie about your age. While kids wouldn’t agree, there’s a reason to restrict their access to many things online, including some disturbing videos on YouTube. With that in mind, I like the idea of using an AI system to estimate if an account is used by a kid or not.
On the other hand, online age verification is a contentious issue from a privacy point of view. Anonymity was part of the early web’s DNA, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to connect your real identity to your online persona. That’s only one of the various reasons people could feel uncomfortable sharing their ID with Google or any other Big Tech company.
Reddit users have shared screenshots of a pop-up that appears over the videos on the mobile and tablet apps and the web version of YouTube. The pop-up warns that some account settings have changed and gives an option for age verification.
