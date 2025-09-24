Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users

How do you feel about verifying your identity online? I’d stop using a service if it asks me for my ID I’d share my ID with some companies, but not all I don’t mind verifying my ID anywhere online I’d stop using a service if it asks me for my ID 100% I’d share my ID with some companies, but not all 0% I don’t mind verifying my ID anywhere online 0%

Is that an attack on privacy?

Google says users have the option to verify their age if the age estimation is incorrect. That could happen through a government ID, selfie, or a credit card. Users from the US, UK, Australia, and Canada seem to be affected now, but Google will likely extend the system’s reach to other countries.Everyone, especially people under 18, knows how trivial it is to create an account online and lie about your age. While kids wouldn’t agree, there’s a reason to restrict their access to many things online, including some disturbing videos on YouTube. With that in mind, I like the idea of using an AI system to estimate if an account is used by a kid or not.On the other hand, online age verification is a contentious issue from a privacy point of view. Anonymity was part of the early web’s DNA, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to connect your real identity to your online persona. That’s only one of the various reasons people could feel uncomfortable sharing their ID with Google or any other Big Tech company.