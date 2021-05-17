It's 'almost time' for a 'brand new' version of Google's Wear OS (which Samsung approves of)
Obviously, there's a lot more to get excited about on the software release front, including a "brand new Wear version" that's making headlines for the very first time today. In all honesty, we don't know anything of substance about this yet, but it is apparently "almost time" for it to go official, and something tells us Samsung will be paying close attention to its reception.
The time has come for #GoogleIO.— Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021
Join us tomorrow for a look at what’s new on Wear OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4
That's because the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and second-largest smartwatch vendor is reportedly preparing a shocking and rather abrupt move from its own in-house Tizen software platform to Google's Wear OS for this year's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 (or 3).
While Samsung is likely to take its sweet time tweaking this "new version" of Wear OS until presumably releasing its next-gen intelligent timepieces in August (or maybe as early as July), the untimely and completely unexpected Tizen death could finally put Google's long-struggling operating system for your wrist on the global map of a thriving industry.
After all, these are the makers of not one but two of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, so if there's someone that can save Wear OS, that's definitely Samsung.
Of course, Google still needs to do a lot of the heavy lifting, getting people to care about a platform that's been running on autopilot for the better part of a decade now. And no, a new app or two will most definitely not cut it this time around.