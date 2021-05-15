Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Android Software updates Google

Huge Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 15, 2021, 11:09 AM
Huge Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Leak-based Google Pixel 6 render

Google is rumored to be revamping Wear OS this year and the update is said to be so substantial that even Samsung is on board with the plans. Now, an Android 12 leak points to a huge software redesign on Google's smartphones too.

Android 12 will support themes and include new animations


YouTuber Jon Prosser, who released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders earlier this week, has shared what he claims to be a promo video and images of Google’s Android 12 software ahead of its official debut at Google I/O next week.

The new software will introduce a heavily redesigned user interface that includes native theming support, per the leak. Things like the new keyboard, app icons, and system app UIs will change their appearance based on the chosen theme. The same can be said for the revamped Quick Settings menu and updated volume controls.

That’s all coupled with a range of new widgets that also support theming. There are updated animations across the entire UI too, which make things look a lot smoother and give the impression of a more fluid interface.

Google might also be enabling other important UI customization options. Per the promo video, these will include the ability to manually (and easily) group notifications, as well as the capacity to adjust the size of the calculator pad inside the calculator app.

Visually, this might be considered the biggest update to the Android operating system since Google released Android 5.0 Lollipop with the Material Design language way back in 2014.

What else is coming to Android 12?


In one of the slides meant to be shown at Google I/O next week, the internet giant calls Android 12 "a beautiful new experience" that will offer users both "stronger privacy and security protections."

What those privacy and security protections entail exactly will remain to be seen. However, a report published in February claimed that Google was working on an alternative to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature.

Google might start pushing the Android ecosystem more actively with this update too. The same slide says "all of your devices work better together," suggesting there'll now be closer integration with smart home products and wearables. 

Other features not mentioned in this leak include Google Assistant theming support, which was revealed in a separate leak recently. Additional Assistant triggers, such as a double-tap back gesture, are set to be part of Android 12 too.

Tablets won’t be left out of the Android 12 update either. Although the device category is largely dominated by Samsung and Apple, Android 12 is expected to offer better native tablet multitasking.

Is Google about to tease the Pixel 6?


On a semi-related note, the end of the promo video includes a glimpse at what could Google's next flagship. The smartphone seen in the clip features a centered punch-hole and a squared-off design, much like the vanilla Google Pixel 6 that leaked earlier this week,

As pointed out by Prosser, the smartphone also displays the time as 9:30. That could be a coincidence, but it's the same time Prosser spotted in hands-on photos of Google's next-generation flagships. 

An official Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement isn't expected until September or October. But Google officially teased the flagship Pixel 4 in June 2019, four months before its October reveal, so perhaps history will repeat itself at Google I/O next week with our first official look at the Pixel 6 series. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

LG might be dead, but the Velvet 5G is alive and more attractive than ever at $280
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
LG might be dead, but the Velvet 5G is alive and more attractive than ever at $280
Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Crazy new deal knocks the Microsoft Surface Duo down to a 'normal' mid-range phone price
-$800
Instagram may soon allow you to create posts from your desktop or laptop device
by Alan Friedman,  0
Instagram may soon allow you to create posts from your desktop or laptop device
More clues appear pointing to lossless audio for Apple Music
by Alan Friedman,  4
More clues appear pointing to lossless audio for Apple Music
FDA says that the risk of MagSafe turning off your pacemaker is low but it has some recommendations
by Alan Friedman,  2
FDA says that the risk of MagSafe turning off your pacemaker is low but it has some recommendations
The discontinued Google Home Max rises from its ashes at $150
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The discontinued Google Home Max rises from its ashes at $150
-$250

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huge Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Opinion: Google, please release a Pixel looking like that
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless