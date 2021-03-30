Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Wearables

Hidden code reveals that Tizen could be replaced by Wear OS on 2021 Samsung watches

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 30, 2021, 3:52 PM
Hidden code reveals that Tizen could be replaced by Wear OS on 2021 Samsung watches
Last month, tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung would replace its home-grown Tizen operating system with Wear OS on its new smartwatches due out during the second quarter. According to Mr. Universe, the new timepieces will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4; this means that Sammy will be skipping the Watch Active 3 name.

The latest rumor from Max Weinbach (via DroidLife) reveals information that he found buried in the latest version of the Galaxy Wear app related to two Wear OS powered models. The Galaxy Wear app contained references to a new plugin codenamed "water." Within the references to "water," Weinbach discovered two other codenames: "fresh" and "wise." Those two names are said to each represent one of the new watches that Samsung could release between April and June.

So where does any of this mention Wear OS? Glad you asked. All of the aforementioned reference were accompanied by something that says "newos." It's not that hard to crack the code as "newos" obviously stands for: "new os" or new operating system. It is possible but highly doubtful that Samsung is talking about a different OS than Wear OS. Another codename discovered by Weinbach, "merlot," could possibly be code for the name of the chipset that will power the new wearables.


Google reportedly was working with OnePlus to improve Wear OS and while Tizen was good enough to help Samsung remain lodged in second place among smartwatch manufacturers last year behind Apple, there is a huge difference in the market share belonging to Samsung and the latter. Tizen doesn't bring the same number of apps to the table as Wear OS does which could be the main reason for a change if indeed one is made. More apps could mean more demand for the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected
Popular stories
A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May
Popular stories
Samsung trumps Apple thanks to the hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless