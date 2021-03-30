Hidden code reveals that Tizen could be replaced by Wear OS on 2021 Samsung watches
Last month, tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung would replace its home-grown Tizen operating system with Wear OS on its new smartwatches due out during the second quarter. According to Mr. Universe, the new timepieces will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4; this means that Sammy will be skipping the Watch Active 3 name.
Google reportedly was working with OnePlus to improve Wear OS and while Tizen was good enough to help Samsung remain lodged in second place among smartwatch manufacturers last year behind Apple, there is a huge difference in the market share belonging to Samsung and the latter. Tizen doesn't bring the same number of apps to the table as Wear OS does which could be the main reason for a change if indeed one is made. More apps could mean more demand for the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.