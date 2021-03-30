Hidden code reveals that Tizen could be replaced by Wear OS on 2021 Samsung watches





The latest rumor from Max Weinbach (via DroidLife ) reveals information that he found buried in the latest version of the Galaxy Wear app related to two Wear OS powered models. The Galaxy Wear app contained references to a new plugin codenamed "water." Within the references to "water," Weinbach discovered two other codenames: "fresh" and "wise." Those two names are said to each represent one of the new watches that Samsung could release between April and June.





So where does any of this mention Wear OS? Glad you asked. All of the aforementioned reference were accompanied by something that says "newos." It's not that hard to crack the code as "newos" obviously stands for: "new os" or new operating system. It is possible but highly doubtful that Samsung is talking about a different OS than Wear OS. Another codename discovered by Weinbach, "merlot," could possibly be code for the name of the chipset that will power the new wearables.







