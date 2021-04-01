Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google Wearables

Casio's latest G-SHOCK smartwatch is the first to be powered by Google's Wear OS

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 01, 2021, 7:42 AM
Casio's latest G-SHOCK smartwatch is the first to be powered by Google's Wear OS
Casio's long line of G-SHOCK watches has just become bigger with a brand-new model that's powered by Google's Wear OS, the mobile platform that breathes life into many so-called smartwatches.

Dubbed GSW-H1000, Casio's newly unveiled smartwatch, is part of the G-SQUAD PRO series and promises to offer a host of functions meant to help users stay fit using activity goals and fitness tracking.

Since this is a G-SHOCK wearable, it's one of the toughest on the market, featuring shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance. Also, the smartwatch packs an optical sensor that measures heart rate, a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, built-in GPS, and more.

Casio's smartwatch combines a monochrome display, always-on LCD for time display with a color LCD for when you want those high-definition maps displayed on the screen. The dual display lets users choose the right setting while maintaining suitable visibility at all times.


The smartwatch's case is made of titanium, which should offer great protection against corrosion. Also, it features an aluminum Start button and a honeycomb coating on the case and band to further improve toughness.

Unfortunately, no details about price and availability have been revealed yet, although we do know it will be available in three different variations: GSW-H1000-1, GSW-H1000-1A, and GSW-H1000-1A4.

