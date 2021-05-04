Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google

Google I/O 2021: Google appears to have confirmed at least one product announcement

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 04, 2021, 4:59 PM
Google had previously teased hardware announcements for the upcoming 2021 Google I/O developer conference and although we are unlikely to see the Pixel 5a, the Mountain View company's recent online activity suggests the rumored Pixel Buds A-Series will make an appearance.
 
Earlier in the day, German-language Cashys Blog came across an ad posted by the German Google Store for the Pixel Buds A-Series. The site reports that the link just led them to the home page, which means it isn't live yet.

 
As if the ad wasn't enough of an indicator of a forthcoming announcement, a tweet sent out from the official Android account today said the buds are now available.
 
Even though the tweet was deleted soon after, it was there long enough for Droid Life to take note (and a screenshot) of it.

 
The Pixel Buds A are believed to be a watered-down version of the Pixel Buds. They passed through the FCC in March and if unofficial images are to be believed, they will look the same as the second-generation Pixel Buds if you count out the latter's two-tone design. In addition to the white variant in the picture above, they are also expected to come in the color green

The hearables are also rumored to offer touch controls and the Google Assistant. To cut back on cost, Google has apparently not included gesture controls for adjusting volume.

