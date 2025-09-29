Google's Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it's confusing users
Some Galaxy Watch and OnePlus Watch owners report that Google’s Clock app won’t install on their devices anymore, while Pixel watches remain unaffected.
A minor bug in a core app, such as the clock app on your Android smartphone and Wear OS smartwatch, can critically impact your experience. Now, multiple Galaxy Watch and some OnePlus Watch owners report a bug in Google's Clock app.
Complaints dating all the way to three weeks ago (as long as more recent entries) on Reddit indicate that the Clock app by Google is no longer compatible with some people's smartwatches. Curiously enough, it seems that the issue is impacting only non-Pixel timepieces.
Meanwhile, users are, however, not experiencing issues with the Google Clock app on their phones. So it seems the bug is specific to the Wear OS version of the app.
So far, Google appears not to have commented on the issue, but the company should be aware of the issue by now, given the fact that the complaint was first posted on Google's support page some nine days ago.
Google's Clock app bug: no longer compatible with multiple smartwatches?
Complaints dating all the way to three weeks ago (as long as more recent entries) on Reddit indicate that the Clock app by Google is no longer compatible with some people's smartwatches. Curiously enough, it seems that the issue is impacting only non-Pixel timepieces.
Basically, affected users say that the smartwatches are marked as incompatible in the Play Store. One user reports that the Install button is now completely gone.
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Meanwhile, users are, however, not experiencing issues with the Google Clock app on their phones. So it seems the bug is specific to the Wear OS version of the app.
No immediate fix at the moment
It seems that there's no available workaround right now. People who have tried sideloading the APK report that it doesn't work. Other suggested solutions are also reportedly not helping the impacted users.
So far, Google appears not to have commented on the issue, but the company should be aware of the issue by now, given the fact that the complaint was first posted on Google's support page some nine days ago.
The bug has caused some people to speculate that the company is making the Clock app a Pixel-exclusive. However, that seems not to be the case, as Google wouldn't make this decision without notifying users first, possibly months before that happens. Nevertheless, strange things do sometimes happen in the tech world.
There's no tech without bugs
As much as I hate bugs, they're a part of tech that's inevitable. Bugs with basic apps are the most annoying in my opinion, so I'm hoping Google fixes this one soon.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: