Google's Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it's confusing users

Google's Clock app bug: no longer compatible with multiple smartwatches?

Basically, affected users say that the smartwatches are marked as incompatible in the Play Store. One user reports that the Install button is now completely gone.





No immediate fix at the moment

It seems that there's no available workaround right now. People who have tried sideloading the APK report that it doesn't work. Other suggested solutions are also reportedly not helping the impacted users.

There's no tech without bugs

As much as I hate bugs, they're a part of tech that's inevitable. Bugs with basic apps are the most annoying in my opinion, so I'm hoping Google fixes this one soon.







