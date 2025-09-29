Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google's Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it's confusing users

Some Galaxy Watch and OnePlus Watch owners report that Google’s Clock app won’t install on their devices anymore, while Pixel watches remain unaffected.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google's Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it's confusing users
A minor bug in a core app, such as the clock app on your Android smartphone and Wear OS smartwatch, can critically impact your experience. Now, multiple Galaxy Watch and some OnePlus Watch owners report a bug in Google's Clock app.

Google's Clock app bug: no longer compatible with multiple smartwatches?


Complaints dating all the way to three weeks ago (as long as more recent entries) on Reddit indicate that the Clock app by Google is no longer compatible with some people's smartwatches. Curiously enough, it seems that the issue is impacting only non-Pixel timepieces. 

Basically, affected users say that the smartwatches are marked as incompatible in the Play Store. One user reports that the Install button is now completely gone. 


Meanwhile, users are, however, not experiencing issues with the Google Clock app on their phones. So it seems the bug is specific to the Wear OS version of the app. 

No immediate fix at the moment


It seems that there's no available workaround right now. People who have tried sideloading the APK report that it doesn't work. Other suggested solutions are also reportedly not helping the impacted users. 

Is Google’s Clock app bug affecting you?

Vote View Result

So far, Google appears not to have commented on the issue, but the company should be aware of the issue by now, given the fact that the complaint was first posted on Google's support page some nine days ago. 

The bug has caused some people to speculate that the company is making the Clock app a Pixel-exclusive. However, that seems not to be the case, as Google wouldn't make this decision without notifying users first, possibly months before that happens. Nevertheless, strange things do sometimes happen in the tech world. 

There's no tech without bugs


As much as I hate bugs, they're a part of tech that's inevitable. Bugs with basic apps are the most annoying in my opinion, so I'm hoping Google fixes this one soon. 

Google&#039;s Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it&#039;s confusing users

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Xiaomi 17’s mimicry of the iPhone 17 doesn’t seem to be helping

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Verizon is down again for some customers

by Anam Hamid • 1

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

by Alan Friedman • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless