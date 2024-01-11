Google Assistant changes: Prepare for 17 feature shutdowns

Voice assistants are really handy nowadays for finding info or getting things done, and a lot of people are using them – about 146 million in the US alone. Now, Google Assistant, one of the most popular ones, is about to see some changes.



In a recent blog post In a recent, Google spilled the beans that it's streamlining its Assistant by waving goodbye to almost 20 features. The goal? Sharpening up quality and reliability, aiming for a smoother Assistant experience across all devices. Starting January 26, if you try to call on one of these features, you might get a heads-up that it's taking a bow after a certain date.



Here's a brief on some of the features taking a hit:



Controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books by voice is out. You can still cast them from your mobile.

No more cookbook management on Google Assistant – transferring recipes, instructional videos, and step-by-step guides are out. But fear not, as you can still use Google Assistant to search for recipes online and on YouTube.

No more setting media, music, or radio alarms on Google Assistant devices. Instead, you can create a custom Routine or use a standard alarm.

Stopwatch management on Smart Displays and Speakers will be a thing of the past. But worry not, as setting timers and alarms is still a go.

Voice calling a device or broadcasting to your Google Family Group will be a no-go. Still, you can broadcast to devices within your home.

Sending emails, video, or audio messages with your voice will no longer be an option. However, you can still make calls and send text messages.

No more asking for contact information. You can still make calls to them.

No more App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps for messages and calls. However, you can use voice control on Google Maps in the same way.

Voice control for activities will be off the table for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. Instead, you will have to use the buttons on your device for activity control. Pixel Watches still support voice control for activities.

Calls from speakers and Smart Displays won't display a caller ID unless you're using Duo.

Voice-checking personal travel itineraries is out. However, you can still inquire about flight status.

Voice actions like sending payments, making reservations, or posting on social media will no longer be supported. However, you can still ask the Assistant to open your installed apps.

Google isn't just about removing features; it's also enhancing your experience in the Google app. Now, the microphone icon triggers Search results in response to your queries, streamlining its most popular use. Activating Assistant remains the same – simply say "Hey Google," long-press on the home or power button (on select Here's a brief on some of the features taking a hit:Google isn't just about removing features; it's also enhancing your experience in the Google app. Now, the microphone icon triggers Search results in response to your queries, streamlining its most popular use. Activating Assistant remains the same – simply say "Hey Google," long-press on the home or power button (on select Android phones ), or open the Google Assistant app on iOS.



However, the microphone icon in the Search bar won't support actions like "turn on the lights" or "send a message" anymore. This applies to the Pixel Search bar, too, which will activate Voice Search instead of Assistant. To ensure you have the latest version of Google Assistant, you'll be prompted to upgrade the Google app if you're using an older version (v12 and older).