The entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is once again a superb choice for users on a budget

Basic health and wellness tracking at an irresistible price! Who wouldn't want to take advantage?

Garmin Forerunner 55 in Black on a white background.
Need a simple, hassle-free GPS watch that tracks all the basics and doesn’t cost way too much? The Garmin Forerunner 55 might be the perfect choice for you. This timepiece can usually set you back just $199 at Walmart, but it’s now available for $30 off its asking price.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $30 off at Walmart

$169
$199
$30 off (15%)
The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an excellent pick for users on a budget. It provides highly accurate, entry-level fitness and wellness metrics, making it an ideal choice for many. Plus, it packs a long battery life. The best part? It's $30 off at Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

While you might think a $30 discount isn’t good enough, it’s actually a pretty decent bargain. In fact, this Garmin watch punches way above its weight at its current price, so it’s absolutely worth a look. Plus, Walmart lets you save $30 on all three colors.

Now, the Forerunner 55 isn’t the best timepiece for runners. But it’s not designed to rival the most premium models. Instead, this is a simple device that gives beginner runners decent metrics for their basic needs. You’re getting heart rate monitoring, suggested workouts, race time predictions, step, calorie, and sleep tracking — more than enough for users on an ultra-tight budget.

As a Forerunner model, the unit also offers detailed running data. You can expect this bad boy to help you plan your race strategy with PacePro, as well as give you finish time estimates and cadence alerts that help you optimize your pace during runs.

Another highlight here is the ultra-long battery life. Garmin promises up to two weeks of use per charge in smartwatch mode, which is a really impressive result. Even in GPS-only mode, you’re still looking at up to 20 hours of use — not half bad, to be honest.

Bottom line: the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an ultra-affordable timepiece for runners and fitness enthusiasts. It might lack some premium features, but it nails all the basics at a really good price. If you think it’s good enough for you, consider the Garmin watch at Walmart and save $30 while this tempting promo lasts.

