At up to $870 off with $700 guaranteed, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) just became unmissable

Motorola Deals
The Razr Ultra (2025) shown outdoors, highlighting its vibrant display.
A few days ago, I wrote a deal post about Amazon’s bonkers $500 discount on the 512GB Razr Ultra (2025). And while that's still a phenomenal deal, it can’t really match the price cut Motorola is currently offering on the 1TB model.

In a new promo, the tech giant has slashed not $200, not even $500, but a jaw-dropping $700 off the phone’s $1,500 cost. That means you can grab a brand-new 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) for only $799.99, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this model yet. That’s nearly 50% off one of the best foldable phones money can buy, which is just bonkers.

Razr Ultra (2025) 1TB: Save up to $870 + freebie!

$629 99
$1499 99
$870 off (58%)
A new phenomenal deal lets you save a whopping $700 on the 1TB version of the Razr Ultra (2025) at the official store. In addition, you can save an extra $170 with a trade-in. To top this off, the tech giant is tossing in a free pair of Moto Buds+ with purchase, saving you $200.
Buy at Motorola

But the goodies don’t stop with the $700 discount. In addition to these instant savings, you can save an extra $170 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola claims it offers that amount with most trade-ins, which increases your chances of saving a whopping $870 on this powerhouse. You’ll even upgrade your listening experience for free, as you’ll get a pair of Moto Buds+ as a freebie with your purchase, saving you an additional $200. That’s an insanely good deal, which I encourage you to pull the trigger on as soon as possible, as you’re indeed getting a ton of value with it.

Rocking Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Razr Ultra (2025) can handle any task, app, or game, no matter how demanding. It even outperforms the Exynos 2500-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7 in raw performance.

Complementing that insane firepower is a gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED inner screen, which features a 2912 x 1224 resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support, as well as a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. So, saying that you’ll enjoy stunning visuals is definitely an understatement. Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera on board will let you take equally breathtaking photos, whether you're snapping a picture of your cat in a funny pose or the sunset on the beach.

Now add a 4,700 mAh battery and fast 68W charging that can fill the tank in only 43 minutes, and it’s obvious that you just can’t afford to miss Motorola’s generous deal on its 1TB model. Not to mention, you’ll be scoring double the storage for free, as Motorola is selling the 512GB variant at the same $799.99 price. So, don’t hesitate—grab one with this deal today!

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.
