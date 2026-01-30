At nearly 50% off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops to $316 becoming a steal

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $284 at Walmart! $315 99 $599 99 $284 off (47%) Walmart is currently offering the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a staggering 47% off, dropping the 128GB model to a bargain price. The tablet may be an older model, but it's an absolute steal at this price. Act fast and save today! Buy at Walmart

Equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset, it tackles day-to-day tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and scrolling through Insta without any issues. Meanwhile, its screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel buttery smooth.Speaking of the display, you’ll enjoy pleasant visuals on its 12.4-inch LCD panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10, which makes it a solid pick for watching movies or TV series on the go. Sure, the colors and contrast aren’t on the level of OLED panels, but for just $316, I think this is something worth overlooking.Factor in the massive 10,090mAh battery that offers enough juice to last all day, plus the fact that our friend here comes with its own S Pen inside the box, and I believe it’s easy to see why it’s unmissable at this price. In my opinion, the only thing that might stop you from grabbing one right now is that major OS updates will stop with Android 17, as the tablet was released before Samsung moved to its seven-year software promise. On the flip side, it will still receive security patches until 2028, so your data will stay protected.Honestly, I believe it’s a great buy at $316. So, if you don’t mind that the tablet is nearing its end of support as far as OS updates are concerned, don’t miss out—tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save today!