At nearly 50% off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops to $316 becoming a steal
The slate is still worth getting and is a steal at its current price.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at Walmart, which I think is worth checking out if you’re in the market for a capable tablet that won’t break the bank. The device is selling for a whopping $284 off its price, which means you can score the model with 128GB of storage for just $316.While I was hunting for unmissable tablet deals, I found a tempting offer on the
Equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset, it tackles day-to-day tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and scrolling through Insta without any issues. Meanwhile, its screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel buttery smooth.
Factor in the massive 10,090mAh battery that offers enough juice to last all day, plus the fact that our friend here comes with its own S Pen inside the box, and I believe it’s easy to see why it’s unmissable at this price. In my opinion, the only thing that might stop you from grabbing one right now is that major OS updates will stop with Android 17, as the tablet was released before Samsung moved to its seven-year software promise. On the flip side, it will still receive security patches until 2028, so your data will stay protected.
Yes, this is an older tablet, I agree, but it’s way cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which is selling for $550 at the official store and Amazon right now. Plus, it still brings a lot to the table, especially at its current price at Walmart.
Speaking of the display, you’ll enjoy pleasant visuals on its 12.4-inch LCD panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10, which makes it a solid pick for watching movies or TV series on the go. Sure, the colors and contrast aren’t on the level of OLED panels, but for just $316, I think this is something worth overlooking.
Honestly, I believe it’s a great buy at $316. So, if you don’t mind that the tablet is nearing its end of support as far as OS updates are concerned, don’t miss out—tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save today!
