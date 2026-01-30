Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Compact yet loud Marshall Emberton II is a sub-$120 steal on Amazon right now

With its loud sound and compact dimensions, it's the perfect choice if you want a small yet capable Bluetooth speaker.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Two hands holding a Marshall Emberton II.
       View now at Amazon  
Who says you need to break the bank on an expensive Bluetooth speaker to enjoy premium sound? With its current deal on the Marshall Emberton II, Amazon lets you score a portable powerhouse with awesome audio capabilities without straining your budget.

The retailer has slashed 33% off this little fella, plunging it into the sub-$120 range. Given its usual $180 price tag, you’ll save $60 if you act fast and snag one with this offer while it’s still up for grabs.

Marshall Emberton II: Save 33% on Amazon!

$60 off (33%)
Amazon has slashed 33% off the compact Marshall Emberton II, bringing its price down to just under $120. That’s a solid deal for the premium audio and high durability this little powerhouse brings to the table. Grab one for less while you still can!
Buy at Amazon


Granted, this 33% drop isn’t as flashy as the massive 50% off Amazon offered back in December. However, that was an exclusive price cut for Prime members, while this deal is open to everyone. Plus, at its current price, the Marshall Emberton II remains one of the best value propositions in its class.

It may be on the smaller side—measuring just 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 inches—but it delivers room-filling, 360-degree audio that’s more than enough for a small gathering. And if you need more power, you can pair it with other Emberton II speakers using the Stack Mode feature to really amp up the volume.

Recommended For You

A compact speaker like this was obviously meant to accompany you wherever you go. Since it needs to survive the elements, it boasts a rugged IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can withstand full submersion in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. Basically, this thing isn't afraid of anything—not even the sand at the beach.

On top of that durability, the battery on board delivers an impressive 30 hours of playtime per charge. It even supports fast charging. A quick 20-minute top-up gives you four additional hours of listening time.

Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a rock-solid pick for anyone after a compact, loud speaker with immersive sound and high durability. And now that it’s selling for 33% off, it’s an even bigger bargain. If you think this is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you, be sure to grab one as soon as possible while it's still on sale.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15700 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless