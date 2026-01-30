Compact yet loud Marshall Emberton II is a sub-$120 steal on Amazon right now
With its loud sound and compact dimensions, it's the perfect choice if you want a small yet capable Bluetooth speaker.
Bluetooth speaker to enjoy premium sound? With its current deal on the Marshall Emberton II, Amazon lets you score a portable powerhouse with awesome audio capabilities without straining your budget.Who says you need to break the bank on an expensive
A compact speaker like this was obviously meant to accompany you wherever you go. Since it needs to survive the elements, it boasts a rugged IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can withstand full submersion in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. Basically, this thing isn't afraid of anything—not even the sand at the beach.
The retailer has slashed 33% off this little fella, plunging it into the sub-$120 range. Given its usual $180 price tag, you’ll save $60 if you act fast and snag one with this offer while it’s still up for grabs.
Granted, this 33% drop isn’t as flashy as the massive 50% off Amazon offered back in December. However, that was an exclusive price cut for Prime members, while this deal is open to everyone. Plus, at its current price, the Marshall Emberton II remains one of the best value propositions in its class.
It may be on the smaller side—measuring just 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 inches—but it delivers room-filling, 360-degree audio that’s more than enough for a small gathering. And if you need more power, you can pair it with other Emberton II speakers using the Stack Mode feature to really amp up the volume.
On top of that durability, the battery on board delivers an impressive 30 hours of playtime per charge. It even supports fast charging. A quick 20-minute top-up gives you four additional hours of listening time.
Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a rock-solid pick for anyone after a compact, loud speaker with immersive sound and high durability. And now that it’s selling for 33% off, it’s an even bigger bargain. If you think this is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you, be sure to grab one as soon as possible while it's still on sale.
