Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owners are seeing a bizarre battery bug after One UI 8



Reddit users are seeing the same issue

There are several reports on Reddit, particularly in r/GalaxyWatch, of the same problem. Multiple owners share that this strange behavior started occurring after updating their watch to



The more troublesome part is that there doesn't seem to be a way to fix this yourself. Some of the reports also note that factory resets, cache clearing, and recalibration attempts do not resolve the problem.



The good news is that this bug does not appear to be affecting every Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unit. Some users report no change at all after the update. Of course, that's not much reassurance if you are among the unlucky ones.



Other users say the issue improves slightly after a few days, though the indicator never fully returns to normal behavior.



The important detail

It appears that the issue is not actually a sign of battery life degradation. Instead, the battery percentage indicator appears to be miscalibrated.









In other words, the watch behaves normally, but the percentage shown on screen does not reflect reality.



As of now, Samsung has not publicly addressed the faulty battery indicator, and the January 2026 update did not include a fix, which is frustrating to say the least, when it took One UI 8 Watch so long to reach older Galaxy Watch models in the first place.



Should you be worried?

If you already own a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the good and more important news is that battery life itself does not seem to be affected.



Still, an inaccurate battery indicator can cause some anxiety and make it harder to predict how long the watch will last you throughout the day.



How would you react if you just took your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro off the charger at 100%, put it on your wrist, and just a few moments later it had already dropped to 75% battery life? If you own the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and experienced such bizarre behavior, don't worry, you are not alone.