Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owners are seeing a bizarre battery bug after One UI 8

The battery isn’t dying, but the numbers on screen can’t be trusted.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Watch displaying the stress measurement screen
How would you react if you just took your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro off the charger at 100%, put it on your wrist, and just a few moments later it had already dropped to 75% battery life? If you own the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and experienced such bizarre behavior, don't worry, you are not alone.

Reddit users are seeing the same issue


There are several reports on Reddit, particularly in r/GalaxyWatch, of the same problem. Multiple owners share that this strange behavior started occurring after updating their watch to One UI 8.

The more troublesome part is that there doesn't seem to be a way to fix this yourself. Some of the reports also note that factory resets, cache clearing, and recalibration attempts do not resolve the problem.

The good news is that this bug does not appear to be affecting every Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unit. Some users report no change at all after the update. Of course, that's not much reassurance if you are among the unlucky ones.

Other users say the issue improves slightly after a few days, though the indicator never fully returns to normal behavior.

Recommended For You

The important detail


It appears that the issue is not actually a sign of battery life degradation. Instead, the battery percentage indicator appears to be miscalibrated.

Several users say that even when the watch shows 15–20% remaining, it can still last nearly a full day. That strongly suggests the battery itself is fine.

In other words, the watch behaves normally, but the percentage shown on screen does not reflect reality.

Would a broken battery % indicator bother you if battery life stayed normal?


As of now, Samsung has not publicly addressed the faulty battery indicator, and the January 2026 update did not include a fix, which is frustrating to say the least, when it took One UI 8 Watch so long to reach older Galaxy Watch models in the first place.

Should you be worried?


If you already own a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the good and more important news is that battery life itself does not seem to be affected.

Still, an inaccurate battery indicator can cause some anxiety and make it harder to predict how long the watch will last you throughout the day.

Thankfully, there is no indication that this bug has affected brand-new Galaxy Watches that ship with One UI 8 Watch out of the box, so there's no reason to avoid getting a Galaxy Watch  8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. For now, this appears to be a Watch 5 Pro-specific problem that Samsung will need to address in a future update.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless