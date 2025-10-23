Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gets a sweet $120 discount, turning it into a treat

The tablet may be affordable, but it offers dependable performance and delivers pleasant visuals for the price. Plus, it comes with an included S Pen. Save while you can!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on a white background.
View now at Amazon
We recently told you about a sweet deal on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which allowed you to save $141 on the tablet at Walmart or $100 at Best Buy. And while the discount at Walmart has sadly become a thing of the past, the one at Best Buy is still going strong.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 64GB: Save $120!

$120 off (36%)
Amazon is selling the 64GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for $120 off its price. This allows you to score one for less than $210. The tablet is a real treat at this price, so don't hesitate and save big today!
Buy at Amazon


However, if you think that the tablet is still too expensive for your taste even at $100 off, we think Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) might be more up your alley. The e-commerce giant has slashed 36% off the price of this affordable slate, allowing you to get your hands on one for just under $210. That’s a sweet $120 discount from the device’s usual price of about $330. The offer applies to the 64GB version, though. But it’s available in all color options, so at least you can pick the one that best matches your taste.

We agree that 64GB of storage might seem insufficient, but don’t act too fast to write this deal off. The tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, allowing you to expand its storage space. So, even if you deplete its 64GB of free memory, you can always put a microSD card in and enjoy more space.

Plus, the tablet offers a lot for its current sub-$210 price. For instance, it rocks an Exynos 1280 chipset, which delivers good enough performance for day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming. Sure, it’s no powerhouse, but it’ll have your back nevertheless.

Speaking of streaming videos, its 10.4-inch LCD screen delivers pleasant visuals for the price with its 2000 x 1200 resolution. It offers immersive audio as well, thanks to AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You’ll even be able to create sketches or write notes as if you’re writing on a piece of paper, as the tablet comes with an S Pen in the box. This saves you extra cash, by the way, since you won’t have to get one separately.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) may not be on the level of the best tablets on the market, but it’s definitely among the top budget-friendly alternatives. It’s undoubtedly a great pick for shoppers who want a capable device for daily tasks that won’t strain their budget. So, if you fall in that group, don’t hesitate and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a hefty discount now!

Budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gets a sweet $120 discount, turning it into a treat

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless