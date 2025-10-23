Budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) gets a sweet $120 discount, turning it into a treat
The tablet may be affordable, but it offers dependable performance and delivers pleasant visuals for the price. Plus, it comes with an included S Pen. Save while you can!
told you about a sweet deal on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which allowed you to save $141 on the tablet at Walmart or $100 at Best Buy. And while the discount at Walmart has sadly become a thing of the past, the one at Best Buy is still going strong.We recently
However, if you think that the tablet is still too expensive for your taste even at $100 off, we think Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) might be more up your alley. The e-commerce giant has slashed 36% off the price of this affordable slate, allowing you to get your hands on one for just under $210. That’s a sweet $120 discount from the device’s usual price of about $330. The offer applies to the 64GB version, though. But it’s available in all color options, so at least you can pick the one that best matches your taste.
Plus, the tablet offers a lot for its current sub-$210 price. For instance, it rocks an Exynos 1280 chipset, which delivers good enough performance for day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming. Sure, it’s no powerhouse, but it’ll have your back nevertheless.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) may not be on the level of the best tablets on the market, but it’s definitely among the top budget-friendly alternatives. It’s undoubtedly a great pick for shoppers who want a capable device for daily tasks that won’t strain their budget. So, if you fall in that group, don’t hesitate and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at a hefty discount now!
We agree that 64GB of storage might seem insufficient, but don’t act too fast to write this deal off. The tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, allowing you to expand its storage space. So, even if you deplete its 64GB of free memory, you can always put a microSD card in and enjoy more space.
Speaking of streaming videos, its 10.4-inch LCD screen delivers pleasant visuals for the price with its 2000 x 1200 resolution. It offers immersive audio as well, thanks to AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You’ll even be able to create sketches or write notes as if you’re writing on a piece of paper, as the tablet comes with an S Pen in the box. This saves you extra cash, by the way, since you won’t have to get one separately.
