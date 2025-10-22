Walmart drops Galaxy Tab S10 FE to its lowest price with a massive $141 discount
Boasting a capable Exynos 1580 chipset and a gorgeous 10.9-inch LCD display, the tablet offers speedy performance and delivers pleasant visuals. Save while you can!
As we shared, Amazon is offering a sweet $75 discount on the Galaxy A56, making it a solid pick for shoppers who want a speedy phone without overspending. With its mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset, this bad boy can handle almost anything you throw its way, becoming a reliable companion.
But if you’re looking for a dependable tablet with similar performance, you may want to check out Walmart’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE in Gray. The retailer is offering a sweet $141 discount on the 128GB version of this bad boy, allowing you to snag one for just $359.99.
We don’t know how long this offer will be available, which is why we encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of it now. At the time of writing, there’s no better deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The only one we managed to find that comes close is a $100 discount at Best Buy, though that price cut applies to both the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.
Rocking the same Exynos 1580 chipset found in the Galaxy A56, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers the same dependable performance that Samsung’s mid-ranger delivers. This means you can use your new slate for almost anything, whether you’re browsing the web in search of new fancy clothing, watching the latest video of your favorite YouTuber, or just winding down with reels on Insta.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a true bargain at $141 off, offering reliable performance, a gorgeous display, and an included S Pen at a price that won’t break the bank. So don’t miss out and save big with this deal now!
Speaking of videos, the 10.9-inch LCD screen on board boasts a 2304 x 1440 resolution, delivering beautiful visuals for the price. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling a breeze. Plus, you get an S Pen in the box, which you can use for taking notes and sketches.
