Walmart drops Galaxy Tab S10 FE to its lowest price with a massive $141 discount

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $141 at Walmart! $359 $499 99 $141 off (28%) Walmart is offering a massive $141 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage, allowing you to snag one for just $359. The tablet offers speedy performance and is a solid pick if you want a capable slate that won't break the bank. Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256GB: Save $100 at Best Buy! $469 99 $569 99 $100 off (18%) If you need more storage space, feel free to get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 256GB of storage for $100 off at Best Buy. Buy at BestBuy

We don’t know how long this offer will be available, which is why we encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of it now. At the time of writing, there’s no better deal on theFE. The only one we managed to find that comes close is a $100 discount at Best Buy, though that price cut applies to both the 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.Rocking the same Exynos 1580 chipset found in the, complemented by 8GB of RAM, theFE offers the same dependable performance that Samsung’s mid-ranger delivers. This means you can use your new slate for almost anything, whether you’re browsing the web in search of new fancy clothing, watching the latest video of your favorite YouTuber, or just winding down with reels on Insta.Speaking of videos, the 10.9-inch LCD screen on board boasts a 2304 x 1440 resolution, delivering beautiful visuals for the price. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling a breeze. Plus, you get an S Pen in the box, which you can use for taking notes and sketches.All in all, theFE is a true bargain at $141 off, offering reliable performance, a gorgeous display, and an included S Pen at a price that won’t break the bank. So don’t miss out and save big with this deal now!