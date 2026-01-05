This epic Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer saves you a whopping $201
Who would pass up this capable tablet at its lowest price?
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Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ down to its lowest price ever? Don’t worry — that was over a month ago. But now, Walmart is bringing it to just $449, slightly beating Amazon’s best offer from last month.Remember when Amazon slashed the
Let’s talk numbers now. The 128GB Samsung tablet with S Pen in the box usually costs some $649.99. Let’s face it, that might not be what you’d want to pay for an upper mid-range tablet. However, it’s now substantially cheaper, offered for $201 off its original price. The deal is only available on the model in Silver, but we think it’s still a solid bargain you should definitely check out.
The larger display isn’t enough to compel you? Well, the slate also boasts a capable Exynos 1580 chip under the hood. It handles daily tasks and light gaming smoothly and without issues. Then again, as we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review, the device might not be your perfect fit for heavy gaming titles. If you’re after solid gaming potential, consider the OnePlus Pad 3 instead.
Factor in the Galaxy AI features, such as Handwriting Help and Object Eraser, and you’ve got a great everyday entertainment companion. And while a bit expensive at full price, the Tab S10 FE+ is impossible to resist at $201 off. Grab it at its best price before it’s too late.
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Let’s talk numbers now. The 128GB Samsung tablet with S Pen in the box usually costs some $649.99. Let’s face it, that might not be what you’d want to pay for an upper mid-range tablet. However, it’s now substantially cheaper, offered for $201 off its original price. The deal is only available on the model in Silver, but we think it’s still a solid bargain you should definitely check out.
While this model keeps the same design as its predecessor, it sports more screen real estate than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It features a 13.1-inch display with a reasonably sharp resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the previous model comes with a 12.4-inch screen.
The larger display isn’t enough to compel you? Well, the slate also boasts a capable Exynos 1580 chip under the hood. It handles daily tasks and light gaming smoothly and without issues. Then again, as we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review, the device might not be your perfect fit for heavy gaming titles. If you’re after solid gaming potential, consider the OnePlus Pad 3 instead.
What’s impressive here is the battery life. Its 10,090mAh battery can last over 17 hours with nonstop browsing. It’s a fantastic choice for binge-watching, too, giving you nearly 12 hours of screen time per charge.
Factor in the Galaxy AI features, such as Handwriting Help and Object Eraser, and you’ve got a great everyday entertainment companion. And while a bit expensive at full price, the Tab S10 FE+ is impossible to resist at $201 off. Grab it at its best price before it’s too late.
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