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This epic Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer saves you a whopping $201

Who would pass up this capable tablet at its lowest price?

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A rear view of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, with the tablet placed on a white table.
View now at Walmart
Remember when Amazon slashed the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ down to its lowest price ever? Don’t worry — that was over a month ago. But now, Walmart is bringing it to just $449, slightly beating Amazon’s best offer from last month.

Grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and save $201

$449
$649 99
$201 off (31%)
Walmart is now selling the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at its lowest price ever, making it absolutely impossible to ignore. At $201 off, the S Pen-wielding device delivers great value for money. Just a note: the massive 31% markdown is only available on the 128GB Silver variant.
Buy at Walmart
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Let’s talk numbers now. The 128GB Samsung tablet with S Pen in the box usually costs some $649.99. Let’s face it, that might not be what you’d want to pay for an upper mid-range tablet. However, it’s now substantially cheaper, offered for $201 off its original price. The deal is only available on the model in Silver, but we think it’s still a solid bargain you should definitely check out.

While this model keeps the same design as its predecessor, it sports more screen real estate than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It features a 13.1-inch display with a reasonably sharp resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the previous model comes with a 12.4-inch screen.

The larger display isn’t enough to compel you? Well, the slate also boasts a capable Exynos 1580 chip under the hood. It handles daily tasks and light gaming smoothly and without issues. Then again, as we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ review, the device might not be your perfect fit for heavy gaming titles. If you’re after solid gaming potential, consider the OnePlus Pad 3 instead.

What’s impressive here is the battery life. Its 10,090mAh battery can last over 17 hours with nonstop browsing. It’s a fantastic choice for binge-watching, too, giving you nearly 12 hours of screen time per charge.

Factor in the Galaxy AI features, such as Handwriting Help and Object Eraser, and you’ve got a great everyday entertainment companion. And while a bit expensive at full price, the Tab S10 FE+ is impossible to resist at $201 off. Grab it at its best price before it’s too late.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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