Galaxy S26 Ultra might just make it even without this anticipated feature

The Galaxy S26 Ultra doesn't need this iPhone 17 Pro feature to win.

Cobalt Violet Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by Evan Blass

A phone needs many things to succeed, but magnets ain't it. At this stage, Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is pretty much confirmed to come without native Qi2 functionality, but most of our readers don't seem to care.

Is there a magnetic pull for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?


When asked if the lack of internal magnets would be a deal breaker, 451 (31%) of the 1,482 readers who responded said yes. The omission may weigh heavily on buyers, especially since the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be an incremental upgrade. 

815 (55%) don't care, as they consider the feature overrated. 216 (15%) remain undecided.

Would this influence your decision to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
1490 Votes

Qi2-ready is maybe just as good



The iPhone got magnets in 2020, and Google adopted the standard with last year's Pixel 10. Built-in magnets allow for precise wireless charger alignment, which improves efficiency and ensures faster, more consistent charging speeds.

You can also attach accessories like grips and wallets to phones that support Qi2 natively without having to rely on a case.

A Qi2-ready phone like the Galaxy S25, on the other hand, requires a magnetic case to achieve similar functionality. The Galaxy S26 series was earlier rumored to have magnets, but is now expected to follow its predecessor's path. This isn't a perfect substitute, as cases have weaker magnets than native Qi2 hardware, limiting the reliability of certain accessories. 

The iPhone's magnetic system, MagSafe, is one of its best features, so it's natural to expect Samsung to bring it to its phones.

However, our survey results show that most people aren't that into snap-on accessories and don't mind using a magnetic case. Also, wired charging is a more efficient way to charge a device, so customers may not really care about Qi2.

Why the half-hearted embrace?


There must be some demand for Qi2 support from Samsung's user base, which explains the indirect support. The Ultra is a top-tier line, and as such, should ideally offer every feature under the sun. That's especially applicable to this generation, which is likely to be a muted upgrade.

Some believe that magnets inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra would interfere with the S Pen. If that's indeed why Samsung hasn't fully embraced the tech, it makes sense.

Otherwise, it's just another area where the Galaxy S26 Ultra concedes ground to its rivals.

Anam Hamid
