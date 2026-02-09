Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro let you complete your ecosystem for less with Samsung’s latest deal

The earbuds offer exceptional sound, have good ANC, and are a great choice for workouts as well as for day-to-day activities.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
       View now at Samsung  
Ranking among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are definitely a hot pick if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem. And now that they’re selling for $50 off at the official store, I think they offer even better bang for your buck.

Sure, a $50 discount may not seem significant, especially since Amazon had them at $110 off in December. However, firstly, it's extremely rare to see these puppies selling at such a massive discount, and secondly, I think these earbuds are a solid pick even at their current price of just $199.99. This makes them a great value for everything they deliver.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now $50 OFF at Samsung!

$199 99
$249 99
$50 off (20%)
Samsung’s latest deal knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down to just under $200. It’s a steal for Galaxy users looking for premium sound and all-day comfort. Plus, you get that effortless, seamless pairing the Samsung ecosystem is known for. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


Remember, you aren’t getting a pair of run-of-the-mill earphones; you’re getting Pro-grade earbuds that rival the likes of the AirPods Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and Sony WF-1000XM5. That means you’ll be enjoying a comfortable listening experience with premium audio, crisp highs, and punchy bass. What’s more, they offer 360-degree audio for increased immersion, all while letting you tailor their sound to your preferences through the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app.

Recommended For You

Beyond their impressive sound, they also offer capable ANC, which does a commendable job at stopping outside noises. However, I should also point out that the active noise canceling still fails to rival the industry leader, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). As we highlighted in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the ANC actually feels like a step back from the one on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Higher-frequency sounds, such as the clack of a keyboard or the drone of an AC unit, tend to bleed through. Yet, these distractions vanish the moment you start your music.

Furthermore, they are exceptionally durable, boasting an IP57 dust and water resistance rating. While not entirely dust-proof, the earbuds are built to withstand fine particles and can survive full submersion in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. That makes them an ideal fit for “New Year, New Me” fitness-focused Galaxy users, as it turns them into as capable a gym companion as they are for day-to-day life.

If that’s not enough, they deliver up to seven hours of listening per charge with ANC turned off. With the case, their total playtime increases to up to 30 hours, which is solid battery life. Now, add seamless pairing with your Galaxy phone, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch, and you get the perfect high-end earbuds for every Samsung fan. Therefore, if they fit the bill, don’t hesitate—save with this sweet deal today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15725 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless