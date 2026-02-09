Galaxy Buds 3 Pro let you complete your ecosystem for less with Samsung’s latest deal
The earbuds offer exceptional sound, have good ANC, and are a great choice for workouts as well as for day-to-day activities.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
best true wireless earbuds money can buy, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are definitely a hot pick if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem. And now that they’re selling for $50 off at the official store, I think they offer even better bang for your buck.Ranking among the
Remember, you aren’t getting a pair of run-of-the-mill earphones; you’re getting Pro-grade earbuds that rival the likes of the AirPods Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and Sony WF-1000XM5. That means you’ll be enjoying a comfortable listening experience with premium audio, crisp highs, and punchy bass. What’s more, they offer 360-degree audio for increased immersion, all while letting you tailor their sound to your preferences through the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app.
Beyond their impressive sound, they also offer capable ANC, which does a commendable job at stopping outside noises. However, I should also point out that the active noise canceling still fails to rival the industry leader, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). As we highlighted in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the ANC actually feels like a step back from the one on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Higher-frequency sounds, such as the clack of a keyboard or the drone of an AC unit, tend to bleed through. Yet, these distractions vanish the moment you start your music.
If that’s not enough, they deliver up to seven hours of listening per charge with ANC turned off. With the case, their total playtime increases to up to 30 hours, which is solid battery life. Now, add seamless pairing with your Galaxy phone, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch, and you get the perfect high-end earbuds for every Samsung fan. Therefore, if they fit the bill, don’t hesitate—save with this sweet deal today!
Sure, a $50 discount may not seem significant, especially since Amazon had them at $110 off in December. However, firstly, it's extremely rare to see these puppies selling at such a massive discount, and secondly, I think these earbuds are a solid pick even at their current price of just $199.99. This makes them a great value for everything they deliver.
Remember, you aren’t getting a pair of run-of-the-mill earphones; you’re getting Pro-grade earbuds that rival the likes of the AirPods Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), and Sony WF-1000XM5. That means you’ll be enjoying a comfortable listening experience with premium audio, crisp highs, and punchy bass. What’s more, they offer 360-degree audio for increased immersion, all while letting you tailor their sound to your preferences through the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app.
Recommended For You
Furthermore, they are exceptionally durable, boasting an IP57 dust and water resistance rating. While not entirely dust-proof, the earbuds are built to withstand fine particles and can survive full submersion in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. That makes them an ideal fit for “New Year, New Me” fitness-focused Galaxy users, as it turns them into as capable a gym companion as they are for day-to-day life.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: