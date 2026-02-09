Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

OnePlus 15 outshines even the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a $100 cash back and free OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The phone ranks among the best money can buy, and it's a solid purchase, especially with pro-grade earbuds as a freebie.

By
Deals OnePlus
If you’re a OnePlus fan in the market for a new high-end phone, you’re likely eyeing the OnePlus 15, the company’s latest flagship. But even if you aren’t a OnePlus user yet, you’d likely become one after reading what this OnePlus 15 deal is all about.

That’s a bold claim, I know; however, I think it’s actually pretty spot-on. Sure, the phone isn’t on sale right now at the official store, but you can score a $100 cashback bonus—which OnePlus claims is guaranteed—if you trade in your old phone. So, not only will you receive a discount based on the make, model, and condition of your old device, but you’ll get an extra $100 off on top of that trade-in markdown.

OnePlus 15: Get a $100 cash back + up to $180 in freebies!

$899 99
$999 99
$100 off (10%)
Trade in an eligible device to score a guaranteed $100 cash back on top of the trade-in discount. In addition, you can get either an AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as a freebie. This way, you can save up to an extra $180. Save while the deal lasts!
To top this off, you can choose between two freebies: a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3. This saves you an additional $80 if you go for the former, and a massive $180 if you choose the latter.

I don’t know about you, but scoring one of the best phones money can buy right now with a guaranteed $100 cash bonus and a pair of high-end earbuds for free sounds like a pretty solid deal to me, especially if you want to upgrade your listening experience. Or, you could just resell the earbuds to score pure profit, if you catch my drift.

While this isn’t exactly a new offer that has just popped up on my radar, I still wanted to present it to you in a dedicated deal post, as I think the value you get from OnePlus’ current promotion is worth the splurge.

As I said, the company’s latest flagship ranks among the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra—and soon the Galaxy S26 Ultra—as well as the latest iPhones. To achieve that, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line silicon and the expected SoC to power most flagship phones this year. That, complemented by up to 16GB of RAM, makes our friend here a true powerhouse that can tackle any task or app without even breaking a sweat.

You can’t compete with the best if you don’t have a stunning display, which is why the latest OnePlus flagship comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 2772 x 1272 resolution and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. That said, you don’t get an anti-reflective coating here—unlike on the Galaxy S25 Ultra—meaning you’ll notice the occasional glare in well-lit conditions. Then again, you have to cough up $1,300 if you want to grab the entry-level 256GB model of the Ultra, whereas the OnePlus 15 will set you back only $900—and that is without any discounts.

Furthermore, you also get a capable triple 50MP camera system on board, which produces stunning photos with deep colors during the day and at night. Also, with this being a OnePlus phone, it’s an absolute king in the battery department, boasting a 7,300mAh battery and 80W fast charging. It should be able to last up to two days on a single charge, which is just impressive on its own. When you finally need to top it up, you’ll only have to wait about 45 minutes to reach 100%.

So, yeah! While it may be a bummer that the OnePlus 15 isn’t available with an instant discount right now, it brings a lot to the table and is among the purchases that are worth getting even at its usual price. Now that you can grab it with a $100 guaranteed cashback trade-in and a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3—which offer high-quality audio, solid battery life, and a high IP55 dust and water resistance rating—I believe it’s a great buy. Don’t hesitate—treat yourself to this powerhouse now!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
