Huge leak details all the official colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 and S25 Plus
Header image - the Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Alright, it's this time of the year, guys! And no, I'm not referring to the holiday season but to the Galaxy S series leak season. Just yesterday, a leaked Unpacked teaser confirmed the date we should all mark on our calendars: January 22, 2025, as the Unpacked date when we'll see the new Galaxy S25 phones.
A couple of days ago, reputable leaker Ross Young detailed (once again, but this time with more shades) the colors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to come in. Young didn't mention the 'vanilla' S25 and the S25 Plus, but this omission is now corrected by none other than the almighty leak-master Evan Blass @evleaks on X.
Now, we have reportedly the official colors that the Galaxy S25, S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are going to be available in.
Galaxy S25 / S25+ colors:
- Blue Black
- Coral Red
- Icy Blue
- Mint
- Navy
- Pink
- Gold
- Silver Shadow
Galaxy S25 Ultra colors:
- Titanium Black
- Titanium Gray
- Titanium Jade Green
- Titanium Jet Black
- Titanium Pink Gold
- Titanium Silver Blue
- Titanium White Silver
For one, these may seem like quite a lot of Galaxy S25 colors, but some will likely be reserved for online Samsung-exclusive options. The S25 Ultra colors were leaked already, so Blass' leak corroborates earlier info. At this point, it seems highly likely this will be the official color palette of the beasty Ultra.
Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
We expect the Pink Gold, Jade Green, and Jet Black colors to be the ones you can purchase only on Samsung.com, while the rest of the colors would likely be the 'main' shades.
As for the Galaxy S25 and S25+, things look a bit different than what was expected earlier. Earlier this year Young mentioned colors for the two smaller siblings of the Ultra to contain 'Sparkling' options such as Sparkling Green and Sparkling Blue. But this may not end up being the case: at least, the names of the colors won't have any sparkles to them, judging by Blass' leak.
The expected Galaxy S25 in green and one of the blue shades. | Image Credit - Tarun Vats on X
It's not clear at this moment which ones are the online-exclusive colors and which ones will be the main colors. Interestingly, we have three different blue hues mentioned in this leak: Icy Blue, Blue Black, and Navy. No violet this year in Samsung's color palette, so I guess it's giving its place to trendy blue shades.
We've had a couple of leaks showing renders of the devices, although the different colors themselves have not been showcased just yet. We'll know quite soon, I reckon, as the official launch date itself is nearing. We may know even before that, judging by the fact that leakers seem very capable of getting a hold of Samsung's secrets.
The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will also likely come with Qualcomm's ultra-premium chip, a similar design to last year, and versatile cameras.
These phones are Samsung's much-anticipated 2025 flagship models, and the tech world has huge expectations about them. Stay tuned!
