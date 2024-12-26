Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Smartphone colors have been getting very subdued in recent years and that is especially true for the top dogs. While these new muted shades do look more professional, sometimes you just want a phone that pops. And if you’re one of those people then the blue option for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not for you.
Smartphone colors have been getting very subdued in recent years and that is especially true for the top dogs. While these new muted shades do look more professional, sometimes you just want a phone that pops. And if you’re one of those people then the blue option for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not for you.
We’ve seen what the blue color looks like on Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus and, while subdued, it did still look blue. But a leaked image from a renowned industry tipster shows that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look quite gray if you go for the blue variant.
S25 Ultra— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2024
blue pic.twitter.com/aaPWBgdtIF
There is an extensive list of leaked color options for Galaxy S25 Ultra and hopefully some of them are more…colorful. I’m also surprised by this grayish blue because the S25 Ultra is reverting to rounded edges and I’ve always associated that look with phones that pop more under the sunlight.
Galaxy S25 Ultra will give up the iconic sharp look of its predecessors. | Image credit — PhoneArena
But the muted colors aren’t an accurate indication of what the phone is capable of because the S25 Ultra is anything but drab. Powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset and rocking 16 GB of RAM the S25 Ultra is a powerhouse that promises to live up to its moniker.
However the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a disadvantage against the iPhone as well: cost. And that price difference is only expected to grow even further if Samsung is unable to switch back to its Exynos chips in time.
And while the iPhone 16 had a boring launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a chance to really wow consumers. The way it can do that is by unveiling its LLM-powered Bixby assistant at Galaxy Unpacked. Apple’s biggest selling point for the iPhone 16 was Apple Intelligence but that still remains incomplete and dysfunctional with iOS 18.2. If Samsung can beat Apple to the punch with a practical AI assistant it will win this generation’s biggest battle.
However the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a disadvantage against the iPhone as well: cost. And that price difference is only expected to grow even further if Samsung is unable to switch back to its Exynos chips in time.
The company finds itself in a moody situation kind of like its color palette.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: