Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 . | Image credit — PhoneArena

blue pic.twitter.com/aaPWBgdtIF — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2024



There is an extensive list of leaked color options for Galaxy S25 Ultra and hopefully some of them are more…colorful. I’m also surprised by this grayish blue because the S25 Ultra is reverting to rounded edges and I’ve always associated that look with phones that pop more under the sunlight.









Smartphone colors have been getting very subdued in recent years and that is especially true for the top dogs. While these new muted shades do look more professional, sometimes you just want a phone that pops. And if you’re one of those people then the blue option for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is not for you.We’ve seen what the blue color looks like on Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus and, while subdued, it did still look blue. But a leaked image from a renowned industry tipster shows that thewill look quite gray if you go for the blue variant.