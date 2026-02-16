Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon slashes $300 off the Galaxy S25 Edge, the thinnest Samsung phone yet

The phone delivers fast performance and is an absolute no-brainer at this price.

A person holding a Galaxy S25 Edge.
Showcase of the sleek design of the Galaxy S25 Edge | Image by PhoneArena
Today’s high-end smartphones boast performance that most people rarely need and stunning displays that let you binge-watch videos on our official PhoneArena YouTube channel in incredible quality. But they do have one downside—they’re huge.

No disrespect to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s enormous, which can make carrying it around a bit of a chore. On the bright side, we have phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge. At just 5.8mm thick, it's exceptionally lightweight and much easier to slip into your pocket. And right now, Amazon is giving you the perfect opportunity to replace your current "brick" with a slim Galaxy S25 Edge at a much more affordable price.

Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (27%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage for $280 off its price. This allows you to grab one for less than $800, instead of spending around $1,100. The phone delivers incredible performance, has a gorgeous display, and takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


The e-commerce giant has slashed a full $300 off the 256GB model in Silver, allowing you to pick one up for less than $800—a total bargain for the firepower this thing packs. You’ll need to move fast, though; only a few units are left in stock at the time of writing. This means that this sweet deal on one of the market's thinnest and most powerful phones might become a thing of the past very soon.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite—Qualcomm’s former flagship silicon—and 12GB of RAM, this slick fella delivers blazing-fast performance and can tackle any task you throw at it. Adding to that responsive feel is the display’s 120Hz refresh rate, which makes every swipe and scroll feel buttery-smooth.

Speaking of the screen, this bad boy features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver breathtaking visuals, so you’ll enjoy everything from photos and reels to long-form videos in high fidelity.

Samsung did have to make some compromises to maintain that ultra-slim design, which is why the phone comes with a smaller 3,900mAh battery and lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. However, it can still last a full day without a top-up and takes gorgeous photos with its 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens—as long as you don’t push past 4x zoom.

Overall, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the perfect choice if you’re hunting for an Android powerhouse that won't feel like a brick in your pocket. If it fits the bill, don’t miss out! Save $300 on this beauty today!

