Amazon slashes $300 off the Galaxy S25 Edge, the thinnest Samsung phone yet

Galaxy S25 Edge

The e-commerce giant has slashed a full $300 off the 256GB model in Silver, allowing you to pick one up for less than $800—a total bargain for the firepower this thing packs. You’ll need to move fast, though; only a few units are left in stock at the time of writing. This means that this sweet deal on one of the market's thinnest and most powerful phones might become a thing of the past very soon.Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite—Qualcomm’s former flagship silicon—and 12GB of RAM, this slick fella delivers blazing-fast performance and can tackle any task you throw at it. Adding to that responsive feel is the display’s 120Hz refresh rate, which makes every swipe and scroll feel buttery-smooth.Speaking of the screen, this bad boy features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver breathtaking visuals, so you’ll enjoy everything from photos and reels to long-form videos in high fidelity.Samsung did have to make some compromises to maintain that ultra-slim design, which is why the phone comes with a smaller 3,900mAh battery and lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. However, it can still last a full day without a top-up and takes gorgeous photos with its 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens—as long as you don’t push past 4x zoom.Overall, theis the perfect choice if you’re hunting for an Android powerhouse that won't feel like a brick in your pocket. If it fits the bill, don’t miss out! Save $300 on this beauty today!