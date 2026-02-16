Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

At $120 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are the best value for your money right now

The headphones are selling at a bargain price, so don't miss out!

Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones in an urban scene. | Image by Bose
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones (Gen 2) may be the company’s latest and greatest wireless cans, but if you don’t want to drop $449 to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal sound, I suggest taking advantage of Amazon’s deal on the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones.

Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty $120 discount on all colors—except for Moonstone Blue—dropping these puppies below $230. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for about $350. Just don’t wait around, as some options have a red “Deal selling fast” banner, meaning the discount may expire in the blink of an eye—at least for some of the variants.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (34%)
Amazon is offering a hefty $120 discount on the Bose QuietComfort headphones, dropping them below $230. With their premium sound, world-class noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life, they’re the perfect companion for commutes. Don’t wait—score a pair at this unbeatable price today!
Positioned just a step below the original Bose QuietComfort Ultras, these headphones offer nearly all the premium features you’d find on that high-end version. In fact, they only miss out on head-tracking and Bose’s Immersive Audio, which is their answer to Apple’s Spatial Audio, allowing the headphones to deliver a three-dimensional soundstage.

In other words, you’re getting that same high-quality sound Bose’s premium headphones are famous for, including the ability to tailor the experience to your preferences via the EQ in the Music companion app. And if that’s not enough, you get to enjoy some of the best ANC on the market. That’s right! These fellas mute the world the moment you turn their active noise canceling on, just like their pricier cousins.

As the “Comfort” part of their moniker implies, they are also pretty comfy and lightweight. And with up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, they are perfect for long commutes or listening sessions. So, yeah! They might not have a fancy “Ultra” in their name, but they bring a lot to the table, especially at $120 off. Just score a pair now while they are still selling at an unbeatable price.

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
