At $120 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are the best value for your money right now
The headphones are selling at a bargain price, so don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones in an urban scene. | Image by Bose
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones (Gen 2) may be the company’s latest and greatest wireless cans, but if you don’t want to drop $449 to enjoy Bose’s phenomenal sound, I suggest taking advantage of Amazon’s deal on the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones.
Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty $120 discount on all colors—except for Moonstone Blue—dropping these puppies below $230. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for about $350. Just don’t wait around, as some options have a red “Deal selling fast” banner, meaning the discount may expire in the blink of an eye—at least for some of the variants.
Positioned just a step below the original Bose QuietComfort Ultras, these headphones offer nearly all the premium features you’d find on that high-end version. In fact, they only miss out on head-tracking and Bose’s Immersive Audio, which is their answer to Apple’s Spatial Audio, allowing the headphones to deliver a three-dimensional soundstage.
As the “Comfort” part of their moniker implies, they are also pretty comfy and lightweight. And with up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, they are perfect for long commutes or listening sessions. So, yeah! They might not have a fancy “Ultra” in their name, but they bring a lot to the table, especially at $120 off. Just score a pair now while they are still selling at an unbeatable price.
