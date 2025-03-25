Amazon Spring Sale kicks off with an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo you can't miss
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The much-anticipated spring savings event, known as the Amazon Spring Sale, is finally live! It comes with lovely phone deals, too, including this stunning Galaxy S24 FE promo. The mid-ranger is $102 cheaper in its 128GB configuration right now, making it an irresistible choice for Samsung fans looking for a flagship-grade experience without breaking the bank.
While it's a bit more affordable than its Galaxy S24 relatives, this Android phone actually packs a punch. During our experience with it, we found it's way more premium than its specs tell, offering a fantastic performance with its Exynos 2400e processor. You can play games, multitask, and handle other tasks effortlessly.
What about the software? Surprise, surprise — this buddy comes with seven years of OS and security support. In other words, it should remain safe and reliable until 2031. Additionally, you get various AI extras on deck, including Sketch to Image, real-time translation, and more.
Put simply, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best mid-range phones for a reason. It excels across the board, making it an absolute must-have at its current Amazon discount. Get yours while the Spring Sale lasts or check out other Amazon Spring Sale phone deals if you're not a particular Samsung fan.
While it's a bit more affordable than its Galaxy S24 relatives, this Android phone actually packs a punch. During our experience with it, we found it's way more premium than its specs tell, offering a fantastic performance with its Exynos 2400e processor. You can play games, multitask, and handle other tasks effortlessly.
Another area where the Samsung phone shines is the camera. Not only is it equipped with the same 50 MP main sensor used in the Galaxy S24, but it also excels at capturing memorable photos. In fact, you can expect similar image quality from the primary lens as the Galaxy S24+. We've added multiple camera samples to our Galaxy S24 FE review; check them out and see just how good it really is on the camera front.
This Galaxy handset also boasts a top-class display. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It's slightly larger than the previous FE variant, the Galaxy S23 FE, by the way.
What about the software? Surprise, surprise — this buddy comes with seven years of OS and security support. In other words, it should remain safe and reliable until 2031. Additionally, you get various AI extras on deck, including Sketch to Image, real-time translation, and more.
Put simply, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best mid-range phones for a reason. It excels across the board, making it an absolute must-have at its current Amazon discount. Get yours while the Spring Sale lasts or check out other Amazon Spring Sale phone deals if you're not a particular Samsung fan.
Recommended Stories
25 Mar, 2025Amazon Spring Sale kicks off with an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo you can't miss
07 Mar, 2025Amazon launches an exclusive Galaxy S24+ promo you wouldn't want to miss
27 Feb, 2025It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart
19 Feb, 2025Forget the Galaxy S25+ and grab the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off on Walmart
05 Feb, 2025The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 cheaper at Walmart with this best-selling bargain
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: