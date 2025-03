Amazon Spring Sale kicks off with an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo you can't miss

Score $102 off the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon $102 off (16%) Galaxy phone fans are treated to an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo this Spring Sale. The 128GB configuration of Samsung's latest flagship-grade mid-ranger is $102 off at Amazon. Get yours and unlock epic savings this spring. Buy at Amazon

The much-anticipated spring savings event, known as the Amazon Spring Sale, is finally live! It comes with lovely phone deals, too, including this stunning Galaxy S24 FE promo. The mid-ranger is $102 cheaper in its 128GB configuration right now, making it an irresistible choice for Samsung fans looking for a flagship-grade experience without breaking the bank.While it's a bit more affordable than its Galaxy S24 relatives, this Android phone actually packs a punch. During our experience with it, we found it's way more premium than its specs tell, offering a fantastic performance with its Exynos 2400e processor. You can play games, multitask, and handle other tasks effortlessly.Another area where the Samsung phone shines is the camera. Not only is it equipped with the same 50 MP main sensor used in the, but it also excels at capturing memorable photos. In fact, you can expect similar image quality from the primary lens as the Galaxy S24+ . We've added multiple camera samples to our Galaxy S24 FE review ; check them out and see just how good it really is on the camera front.This Galaxy handset also boasts a top-class display. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It's slightly larger than the previous FE variant, the Galaxy S23 FE , by the way.What about the software? Surprise, surprise — this buddy comes with seven years of OS and security support. In other words, it should remain safe and reliable until 2031. Additionally, you get various AI extras on deck, including Sketch to Image, real-time translation, and more.Put simply, theis one of the best mid-range phones for a reason. It excels across the board, making it an absolute must-have at its current Amazon discount. Get yours while the Spring Sale lasts or check out other Amazon Spring Sale phone deals if you're not a particular Samsung fan.