Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon Spring Sale kicks off with an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo you can't miss

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S24 FE, showcasing the phone's stunning display.
The much-anticipated spring savings event, known as the Amazon Spring Sale, is finally live! It comes with lovely phone deals, too, including this stunning Galaxy S24 FE promo. The mid-ranger is $102 cheaper in its 128GB configuration right now, making it an irresistible choice for Samsung fans looking for a flagship-grade experience without breaking the bank.

Score $102 off the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon

$102 off (16%)
Galaxy phone fans are treated to an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo this Spring Sale. The 128GB configuration of Samsung's latest flagship-grade mid-ranger is $102 off at Amazon. Get yours and unlock epic savings this spring.
Buy at Amazon

While it's a bit more affordable than its Galaxy S24 relatives, this Android phone actually packs a punch. During our experience with it, we found it's way more premium than its specs tell, offering a fantastic performance with its Exynos 2400e processor. You can play games, multitask, and handle other tasks effortlessly.

Another area where the Samsung phone shines is the camera. Not only is it equipped with the same 50 MP main sensor used in the Galaxy S24, but it also excels at capturing memorable photos. In fact, you can expect similar image quality from the primary lens as the Galaxy S24+. We've added multiple camera samples to our Galaxy S24 FE review; check them out and see just how good it really is on the camera front.

This Galaxy handset also boasts a top-class display. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rates. It's slightly larger than the previous FE variant, the Galaxy S23 FE, by the way.

What about the software? Surprise, surprise — this buddy comes with seven years of OS and security support. In other words, it should remain safe and reliable until 2031. Additionally, you get various AI extras on deck, including Sketch to Image, real-time translation, and more.

Put simply, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best mid-range phones for a reason. It excels across the board, making it an absolute must-have at its current Amazon discount. Get yours while the Spring Sale lasts or check out other Amazon Spring Sale phone deals if you're not a particular Samsung fan.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
73 stories
25 Mar, 2025
Amazon Spring Sale kicks off with an awesome Galaxy S24 FE promo you can't miss
07 Mar, 2025
Amazon launches an exclusive Galaxy S24+ promo you wouldn't want to miss
27 Feb, 2025
It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart
19 Feb, 2025
Forget the Galaxy S25+ and grab the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off on Walmart
05 Feb, 2025
The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 cheaper at Walmart with this best-selling bargain
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

T-Mobile gets a boost from Microsoft's AI magic and representatives benefit from it
T-Mobile gets a boost from Microsoft's AI magic and representatives benefit from it
Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout in the US is back on track
Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout in the US is back on track
Astounding Big Spring deal slashes $450 off this Amazon-exclusive Surface Pro 11 model with 16GB RAM
Astounding Big Spring deal slashes $450 off this Amazon-exclusive Surface Pro 11 model with 16GB RAM
This Galaxy S25 Ultra rival is about to give Samsung a battery-life reality check
This Galaxy S25 Ultra rival is about to give Samsung a battery-life reality check
Grab the Nothing Ear at this year's Amazon Spring Sale and save 28%
Grab the Nothing Ear at this year's Amazon Spring Sale and save 28%
The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount
The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless