Galaxy S22 Plus may have the best front design of all models

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is unsurprisingly likely to be the most decked out Galaxy S22 variant , featuring a bump-less rear, Galaxy Note-like design with a dedicated S Pen slot, larger display, and better camera specs. If you are particular about the aesthetics of your phone, the Galaxy S22 Plus may win you over with the front design.





The Galaxy S22 Plus is highly likely to come with slim, uniform bezels , which is reason enough to believe that it will stand out from other phones, given that other than Apple and Google, companies don't really make phones with symmetrical bezels. The same applies to the Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus has a thinner chin than the Ultra





Tipster Ice Universe now reports that the Galaxy S22 Plus will have a smaller chin than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Leaked real-life images have also revealed that the S22 Ultra has a noticeable chin, but the side bezels are thinner.









The Galaxy S22 Plus will allegedly feature a 6.55-inches 120Hz screen with a shorter aspect ratio and a 4,500mAh battery. The rear camera array will apparently be equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide module, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. The front camera will be 10MP.





Most markets will seemingly get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898-fueled version , including the ones that traditionally get the home-brewed Exynos chip, which might be good or bad depending on whether you are excited about the AMD GPU or you are more interested in having a Snapdragon variant, which tends to perform better.





Alleged production numbers indicate Samsung isn't pinning high hopes on the Galaxy S22 series, but the range will still likely hit the best phones list.