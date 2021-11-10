Galaxy S22 Plus may have the best front design of all models

Galaxy S22 Plus may have the best front design of all models1
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is unsurprisingly likely to be the most decked out Galaxy S22 variant, featuring a bump-less rear, Galaxy Note-like design with a dedicated S Pen slot, larger display, and better camera specs. If you are particular about the aesthetics of your phone, the Galaxy S22 Plus may win you over with the front design.
Galaxy S22 Plus has a thinner chin than the Ultra
Tipster Ice Universe now reports that the Galaxy S22 Plus will have a smaller chin than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Leaked real-life images have also revealed that the S22 Ultra has a noticeable chin, but the side bezels are thinner.
He also continues to insist that the Galaxy S22 Plus looks like an Apple iPhone 13 with slimmer bezels and a pinhole cutout instead of a notch. The display and the back of the phone are said to be flat but it may curve a little at the edges for ergonomic comfort.
Most markets will seemingly get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898-fueled version, including the ones that traditionally get the home-brewed Exynos chip, which might be good or bad depending on whether you are excited about the AMD GPU or you are more interested in having a Snapdragon variant, which tends to perform better.
Alleged production numbers indicate Samsung isn't pinning high hopes on the Galaxy S22 series, but the range will still likely hit the best phones list.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (49 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-