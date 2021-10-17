Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays

Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays1
If a pair of screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ give a legitimate look at the display on both models, the 2022 Samsung flagship phones will have a screen that is less tall and thin and will be shorter and wider. Twitter tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) posted a tweet comparing the screen protectors on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.
The aspect ratio on the Galaxy S22 series is rumored to drop to 19.5:9 from the previous year's 20:9
There has been a tendency for larger-screened phones to be equipped with a larger aspect ratio which produces a taller and thinner screen making the device easier to use one-handed. Perhaps Samsung is saying that enough is enough. The aspect ratio on the Galaxy S21 line is 20:9. Ice Universe, in a subsequent tweet, says that the aspect ratio on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be 19.5:9 which would dovetail with the idea that the screens will be shorter and wider in 2022.
The Galaxy S22 line, which includes the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S 22 Ultra, is expected to feature hole-punch front-facing selfie snappers on all three models instead of an under-display camera. Speaking about cameras, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ could sport a 50MP primary camera with both models equipped with Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 sensor with all-directional autofocus and big 1.0µm pixels.
This year the Exynos 2200 will feature a GPU produced by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Negotiations between Verizon and Samsung are supposedly taking place. Part of the reason why Samsung might be more stingy than usual with its Exynos APs could have something to do with the global chip shortage. In addition, there have been some issues with low yield and other production problems. Samsung Foundry is the world's second-largest independent foundry behind only TSMC which is the largest contract foundry on the planet.
The reason for Verizon's demand could have something to do with the Exynos 2200's use of a GPU made by AMD. The Snapdragon 898 will be using Qualcomm's latest Adreno GPU. Last year's Exynos 2100 SoC featured the Mali-G78 MP14 GPU designed by ARM Holdings.
The Galaxy S22 is rumored to carry a smaller 3700mAh battery compared to the 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S22+ is rumored to sport a smaller 4500mAh battery compared to the 4800mAh component on the Galaxy S21+. The only one of the three models not losing any battery capacity this year is expected to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its 5000mAh battery matching that belonging to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.