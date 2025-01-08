Think $1,900 is too much for a smart ring? Ultrahuman begs to differ
Jewelry is getting smarter these days and the smart ring market is quickly filling up with new options. Circular just dropped its latest smart ring, eyeing a spot at the top alongside heavyweights like Oura and the Galaxy Ring. But now, a new contender is stepping in, aiming to claim the crown for the priciest and most luxurious smart ring we've seen so far.
The new smart ring collection offers a variety of luxurious finishes. The Dune model is crafted from 18K gold with a brushed surface, while the Desert Rose features 18K rose gold, also with a refined brushed finish. Both rings will set you back £1500 (around $1,900 when directly converted).
In terms of specs, the Rare rings are pretty much identical to the Ultrahuman Ring Air – but that's not a bad thing, as the Ring Air is already a solid option in the smart ring world. The Rare rings offer health and fitness tracking for sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature, with the connected app also providing extra health analysis features.
Yet while the Ring Air is priced at a reasonable $350, which is pretty typical for smart rings, the Rare series comes in at about five to six times that amount.
According to Ultrahuman, the hefty price tag reflects premium craftsmanship and advanced engineering and includes a lifetime membership to UltrahumanX, which offers extended warranty service. Plus, you get access to all of Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs – additional features like period tracking, vitamin D tracking, and smart alarms, which you would usually buy separately on the platform. And that includes any future PowerPlugs they release.
Still, I think the price is pretty steep, but hey, some people are willing to pay for luxury, right? Personally, I'm not really into the whole luxury smart ring thing – I think the Oura and Galaxy Ring look great with their sleek titanium designs.
Ultrahuman is bringing some serious luxury to the smart ring scene with its new Rare collection. Made from high-end metals, these rings are inspired by desert landscapes, with each design, color, and even name reflecting that vibe. It's a fitting theme, considering these new models were unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.
The new smart ring collection offers a variety of luxurious finishes. The Dune model is crafted from 18K gold with a brushed surface, while the Desert Rose features 18K rose gold, also with a refined brushed finish. Both rings will set you back £1500 (around $1,900 when directly converted).
Desert Rose (first image) and Dune (second image). | Image credit – Ultrahuman
The lineup is rounded out by the Desert Snow ring, made from PT950 platinum. Ultrahuman describes its design as featuring delicate, shimmering details that catch the light, mimicking the sparkle of snow in sunlight. This ring will be priced at £1,800 (about $2,200 when directly converted).
Image credit – Ultrahuman
In terms of specs, the Rare rings are pretty much identical to the Ultrahuman Ring Air – but that's not a bad thing, as the Ring Air is already a solid option in the smart ring world. The Rare rings offer health and fitness tracking for sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature, with the connected app also providing extra health analysis features.
Yet while the Ring Air is priced at a reasonable $350, which is pretty typical for smart rings, the Rare series comes in at about five to six times that amount.
According to Ultrahuman, the hefty price tag reflects premium craftsmanship and advanced engineering and includes a lifetime membership to UltrahumanX, which offers extended warranty service. Plus, you get access to all of Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs – additional features like period tracking, vitamin D tracking, and smart alarms, which you would usually buy separately on the platform. And that includes any future PowerPlugs they release.
Still, I think the price is pretty steep, but hey, some people are willing to pay for luxury, right? Personally, I'm not really into the whole luxury smart ring thing – I think the Oura and Galaxy Ring look great with their sleek titanium designs.
But hey, there are folks out there who’d love a smart ring made from precious metals. Plus, by stepping into the luxury market, the Indian startup Ultrahuman is setting itself apart from the competition and expanding its appeal beyond just fitness buffs. Now, will people actually be willing to drop so much cash on such a small gadget? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: