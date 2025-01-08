Think $1,900 is too much for a smart ring? Ultrahuman begs to differ

Receive the latest Wearables news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In terms of specs, the Rare rings are pretty much identical to the Ultrahuman Ring Air – but that's not a bad thing, as the Ring Air is already a solid option in the smart ring world. The Rare rings offer health and fitness tracking for sleep, stress, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature, with the connected app also providing extra health analysis features.Yet while the Ring Air is priced at a reasonable $350, which is pretty typical for smart rings, the Rare series comes in at about five to six times that amount.According to Ultrahuman, the hefty price tag reflects premium craftsmanship and advanced engineering and includes a lifetime membership to UltrahumanX, which offers extended warranty service. Plus, you get access to all of Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs – additional features like period tracking, vitamin D tracking, and smart alarms, which you would usually buy separately on the platform. And that includes any future PowerPlugs they release.Still, I think the price is pretty steep, but hey, some people are willing to pay for luxury, right? Personally, I'm not really into the whole luxury smart ring thing – I think the Oura andlook great with their sleek titanium designs.But hey, there are folks out there who’d love a smart ring made from precious metals. Plus, by stepping into the luxury market, the Indian startup Ultrahuman is setting itself apart from the competition and expanding its appeal beyond just fitness buffs. Now, will people actually be willing to drop so much cash on such a small gadget? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.