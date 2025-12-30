Tempting discount drops flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 to a near-record-low price

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Save 28% on Amazon! $64 off (28%) Amazon is still selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 28% off. This lets you grab a pair for just above $165 and enjoy $64 in savings. The earbuds deliver premium sound, have a comfy feel, and boast capable ANC. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

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In my opinion, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a total no-brainer at this price. They are currently just $5 shy of their all-time low, making this one of the best deals I’ve ever seen for them on Amazon. Beyond the price, the earbuds themselves bring a lot to the table, making them an even better value now that they’re so heavily discounted.As Google’s flagship earbuds, they deliver high-end sound right out of the box. They’re also impressively comfy and lightweight, allowing you to wear them for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. Since these were designed to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, they boast effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that silences low-frequency noises with ease. While the ANC still lags slightly behind the competition in the higher frequency ranges, it’s more than capable for most environments.On the bright side, these offer up to eight hours of playback with ANC turned on, which is quite impressive. When you factor in the charging case, your total playtime jumps to 30 hours.Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are absolutely worth grabbing at this price. That’s why I’d advise you to act quickly and lock these savings in now before it’s too late!