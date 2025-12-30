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Tempting discount drops flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 to a near-record-low price

The earbuds are only $5 shy of their lowest point, making this a deal you don't want to miss out on!

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A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
       View now at Amazon  
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon was offering a rare 28% discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Thanks to this price cut, Pixel fans looking to enhance their listening experience with the best earbuds Google has to offer could do so for under $166, scoring a sweet $64 in savings.

Well, today, during my deal hunt, I noticed that this same offer is still up for grabs! That’s right, it’s not too late to snag Google’s top-tier earbuds at a heavily discounted price. You’ll want to hurry, though; there’s a red “Deal selling fast” banner on the page, and Amazon has already sold more than 6,000 units in the past month. You never know when this deal might finally expire.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Save 28% on Amazon!

$64 off (28%)
Amazon is still selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 28% off. This lets you grab a pair for just above $165 and enjoy $64 in savings. The earbuds deliver premium sound, have a comfy feel, and boast capable ANC. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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In my opinion, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a total no-brainer at this price. They are currently just $5 shy of their all-time low, making this one of the best deals I’ve ever seen for them on Amazon. Beyond the price, the earbuds themselves bring a lot to the table, making them an even better value now that they’re so heavily discounted.

As Google’s flagship earbuds, they deliver high-end sound right out of the box. They’re also impressively comfy and lightweight, allowing you to wear them for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. Since these were designed to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, they boast effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that silences low-frequency noises with ease. While the ANC still lags slightly behind the competition in the higher frequency ranges, it’s more than capable for most environments.

On the bright side, these offer up to eight hours of playback with ANC turned on, which is quite impressive. When you factor in the charging case, your total playtime jumps to 30 hours.

Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are absolutely worth grabbing at this price. That’s why I’d advise you to act quickly and lock these savings in now before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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