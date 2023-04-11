Fitbit will migrate to logins through Google accounts this summer

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
If you are interested in getting a fitness tracker, you can’t go wrong with a Fitbit. The Google-owned company has manufactured some of the best fitness trackers on the market, which also double as health trackers and boast limited smartwatch features.

Google purchased Fitbit back in 2019, but even before that, Fitbit had its own proprietary login system, where users could keep track of all their data in their own accounts. Recently, the company announced that it will be finally migrating to Google accounts instead.

After some time passed, now we finally know when that is going to happen: this summer. Well, at least that is when the migrations are set to start, while existing users are given a grace period up to 2025 in order to migrate and keep their data.



Naturally, when the migration is officialized, new users will directly create a Fitbit sub-account through their own Google account. This in turn means that Google accounts are to become more unified than ever, as they now incorporate one additional service. Also, no more 2FA SMS messages from Fitbit upon logging in! Yay!

That being said, the Big G has been clear in stating that data from Fitbit won’t go into Google ads and it wont be used for targeted advertising. And that pretty much sums up everything that is destined to change when the migration starts.

With this not affecting user data and historical user data it all, it makes the transition completely painless. When the time comes, you’ll get a prompt from your Fitbit app, where you will be guided through the transition process, so you don’t need to worry about missing some sort of deadline.

