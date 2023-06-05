Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Apps Google Wearables
Starting today, Fitbit users will be able to log into their accounts using their Google logins. This change was announced back in April, and although not mandatory just yet, it's a good idea to begin the migration as soon as possible to make sure all your Fitbit data is secure.

At the time of the announcement, no specific start date was given for when this login change would begin, other than just "Beginning this summer." However, new Fitbit users since then have had the option to register a new Fitbit account using Google. The only sort of concrete deadline that was given was that all Fitbit accounts will need to move over to the new way of logging in sometime in 2025.

This transition makes sense considering Google's acquisition of Fitbit back in 2019 and the growing integration between the two platforms. This change is meant to make it easier for Fitbit users to log in by getting rid of the need for different Fitbit credentials.

Image Source - Google - You can start logging in to your Fitbit account using your Google credentials starting today
Image Source - Google

By using Google credentials, Fitbit hopes to improve the user experience by making the login process more streamlined and easy. Users who already have Fitbit accounts can also link them to their Google accounts to make the transition go smoothly.

One of the biggest benefits that Google has advertised as part of this change, besides the unified login experience, is to be able to manage all your Fitbit data right from your Google account settings. This means that users will also enjoy having unified privacy controls for their health data.

Concerns about privacy have been taken into account in the way Fitbit and Google accounts work together. Google has reiterated that Fitbit health and wellness data will be kept separate and not used for Google ads, making sure that people have power over their data and can make decisions about how to use it. Fitbit's pledge to protecting data and keeping it private will not change because of this integration.

