New photo offers us another little glimpse of the external Galaxy Z Fold 6 display (and its bezels)

Galaxy Z Fold 6





Is this the real thing?





Galaxy Z Fold 6 In addition to choosing such a painfully slow method to leak the visual appearance of the upcoming, prolific social media tipster and well-connected industry insider Ice Universe ( aka @UniverseIce ) is also being infuriatingly cryptic about what these images actually depict.





It's obvious that "the next fold" in the two pictures is Samsung 's 2024 book-style flagship, but are we dealing with a real-world prototype here, a dummy unit made to resemble the device rendered by a computer a while back, or... something else?









Unfortunately, we have no way to answer that question at the moment (without speculating based on our gut feeling, at least), but in general, Ice Universe only vouches for highly trustworthy designs. That means we can be just about certain the Z Fold 6 will be overall sharper and boxier than its predecessor, exactly how those aforementioned factory CAD-based renders suggested three whole months ago





The cover screen bezels are... not great, both at the top and on the sides of said panel, which certainly looks quite a bit wider than the 6.2-inch display on the back of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The Z Fold 6 has been rumored a couple of different times to keep the 7.6 and 6.2-inch screen sizes of its predecessor largely unchanged, but of course, that doesn't mean the aspect ratios need to stay the same... necessarily.





On the other hand, this is an extremely close-up photo that could well mess with our perception and make us see things that aren't really there. Still, the bezels are undeniably chunky, the corners much sharper than ever before in the Galaxy Fold family's history, and the centered hole punch is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon.

What about the main screen... and everything else?













Another very important thing Samsung needs to do if it wants the Z Fold 6 to have any chances at achieving global success is not increase the Z Fold 5 's already extravagant price points. Not without more meaningful upgrades and visible design revisions.



Recommended Stories