Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon say FCC was wrong to fine them for illegal sharing of customer location

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
FCC Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Securus
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all decided to contest the heavy fines imposed on them by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for sharing user location information with third-party services without their permission.

The fines stemmed from an accusation that carriers didn't do enough to stop third-party entities from misusing sensitive location data. This was brought to light when Mississippi sheriff Cory Hutcheson used a service called Securus to track people's phones without court orders at least 11 times between 2014 and 2017.

AT&T and Verizon have both filed briefings to explain why they object to the FCC's fine. Both carriers put forward similar arguments, claiming participants in their location-based service (LBS) programs were subject to a rigorous vetting process and were only allowed to disclose rough locations based on cell-tower triangulations after customer consent.

They said that the FCC learned about misuse of Securus's service in 2017, but they only came to know of it after an article was published in The New York Times a year later.

Both carriers decided to wind down their LBS programs shortly after the article was published but the process was gradual to give time to customers to find an alternative solution.

AT&T immediately shut off Securus’s access and launched an investigation into its location-based services (“LBS”) program—through which companies like Life Alert and AAA provided critical and sometimes lifesaving services. AT&T eventually shuttered the program, following an orderly wind down that avoided harming AT&T customers who relied on LBS services.
AT&T, November 2024

In 2024, five years after the whole episode, the FCC fined Verizon around $47 million, which it paid in May. A penalty of $57 million was imposed on AT&T.

Since Securus’s and the sheriff’s actions occurred before the statute-of-limitations period, carriers couldn't be held accountable for them. That's why, the FCC instead imposed a fine on them for not terminating their LBS programs fast enough.

Recommended Stories
They are contesting the punishment, arguing that the FCC overstepped its authority and violated the Communications Act and the Constitution.

The Court should vacate the Forfeiture Order and direct the FCC to take any steps necessary to ensure that the $46,901,250 Verizon paid is returned to it.
Verizon, November 2024

At the heart of the FCC's case was the protection of customer proprietary network information (CPNI), but the companies argue that the device-location information that the LBS program provided is not CPNI.

Verizon’s LBS program used device-location information, and devicelocation information is not CPNI. First, information is CPNI only if it “is made available to the carrier by the customer solely by virtue of the carrier-customer relationship.” But Verizon can obtain device-location data whenever it provides any wireless service to customers, including from customers who purchase no common-carrier services at all. Second, “location” in the CPNI definition means call-location information, not device-location information.
Verizon, November 2024

Verizon says that the FCC shouldn't mete out a strong punishment for its failure to protect a small number of customers from unauthorized requests.

If anything, the relatively small number of unauthorized requests shows that the program safeguards were effective and reasonable. In concluding otherwise, the FCC effectively (and improperly) imposed a strict liability standard and did so without providing fair notice.
Verizon, November 2024

Both companies also claim that they have been fined more than the the maximum allowable limit of $2 million. Lastly, the carriers say that instead of being compelled to pay a fine, they should have been granted the right to a jury trial.

AT&T has rejected claims that Securus ever unlawfully accessed the location information of any of its customers.

Even with respect to Securus, the record shows that Securus’s breach of its prisoner-use-case commitment was limited to 0.2% of AT&T lookup requests. And the Commission has never shown that those lookups were unlawful, as opposed to inconsistent with Securus’s contractual obligations.
AT&T, November 2024

According to Ars Technica, T-Mobile  has yet to file a briefing. The company had previously vowed to fight the $80 million fine.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is expected to become the chairman of the commission after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, had previously opposed the fines.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless