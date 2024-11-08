AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon say FCC was wrong to fine them for illegal sharing of customer location





AT&T , November 2024





Verizon around $47 million, which it paid in May. A penalty of $57 million was imposed on AT&T .



Since Securus’s and the sheriff’s actions occurred before the statute-of-limitations period, carriers couldn't be held accountable for them. That's why, the FCC instead imposed a fine on them for not terminating their LBS programs fast enough.



Recommended Stories In 2024, five years after the whole episode, the FCC finedaround $47 million, which it paid in May. A penalty of $57 million was imposed onSince Securus’s and the sheriff’s actions occurred before the statute-of-limitations period, carriers couldn't be held accountable for them. That's why, the FCC instead imposed a fine on them for not terminating their LBS programs fast enough.They are contesting the punishment, arguing that the FCC overstepped its authority and violated the Communications Act and the Constitution.





Verizon , November 2024





At the heart of the FCC's case was the protection of customer proprietary network information (CPNI), but the companies argue that the device-location information that the LBS program provided is not CPNI.





Verizon , November 2024



Verizon says that the FCC shouldn't mete out a strong punishment for its failure to protect a small number of customers from unauthorized requests. says that the FCC shouldn't mete out a strong punishment for its failure to protect a small number of customers from unauthorized requests.





Verizon , November 2024





Both companies also claim that they have been fined more than the the maximum allowable limit of $2 million. Lastly, the carriers say that instead of being compelled to pay a fine, they should have been granted the right to a jury trial.



AT&T has rejected claims that Securus ever unlawfully accessed the location information of any of its customers.





AT&T , November 2024









FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is expected to become the chairman of the commission after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, had previously opposed the fines.