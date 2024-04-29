Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T fined heavily for selling access to real-time customer location data

By
0comments
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T fined heavily for selling access to real-time customer location
The Federal Communications Commission today  fined  T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint for sharing customer location information with third parties without their consent. 

As CNN  reports, the fine was first proposed in 2020 by the FCC due to the failure of America's biggest wireless carriers to protect the privacy of their users. It was found that the companies were sharing real-time location data with middlemen known as aggregators who then sold it to third-party location-based service providers.

Our communications providers have access to some of the most sensitive information about us. These carriers failed to protect the information entrusted to them. Here, we are talking about some of the most sensitive data in their possession: customers’ real-time location information, revealing where they go and who they are." - FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

A 2018 probe by Sen. Ron Wyden revealed that the information ended up in the hands of Securus, a company that provides communication services to prisons. It was feared that prison officials could use the data to spy on everyone in the country. Following the report, the carriers promised to part ways with the aggregators that were involved but it was later found that they were still using other avenues to share location information. The carriers later promised to terminate all location aggregation contracts but it took them a year, or even more in some cases, to suspend the contracts.

No one who signed up for a cell plan thought they were giving permission for their phone company to sell a detailed record of their movements to anyone with a credit card. I applaud the FCC for following through on my investigation and holding these companies accountable for putting customers’ lives and privacy at risk." - Ron Wyden

Recommended Stories
The FCC has today finalized the fine it proposed in 2020. Sprint and T-Mobile have been fined more than $12 million and $80 million, respectively, AT&T will have to pay more than $57 million, and AT&T has been fined nearly $47 million.

The agency notes that the telecom companies "failed to protect the information entrusted to them." It says that by selling access to customer location information, the four carriers offloaded their obligation to obtain consent to other companies. The carriers continued selling access to location information even after learning that "their safeguards were ineffective" and took no reasonable step to protect it from unauthorized access.

The American law requires carriers to take reasonable measures to safeguard certain customer information, including location data and they are also required to obtain consent before sharing this information with anyone.

Chief of the FCC Enforcement Bureau and Chair of its Privacy and Data Protection Task Force Loyaan A. Egal says that when this data is placed in the wrong hands, it puts everyone at risk. 

All of the carriers will appeal this decision. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless