Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Securus fine
In April 2024, T-Mobile, as well as AT&T and Verizon, were fined for sharing customer location data with aggregators without their consent. The fine was first proposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2020 when it found out that aggregators were sending location information to third parties. T-Mobile is now challenging the decision.

T-Mobile and the FCC fought it out in court on Monday over a $92 million fine imposed on it in April last year. The basis for T-Mobile's arguments is a June decision by the Supreme Court that curtailed the Securities and Exchange Commission's authority. The Securities and Exchange Commission was instructed to go to federal court -where juries are used to decide a case - to seek damages instead of relying on an in-house judicial process.

T-Mobile says that the Supreme Court's decision in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy should invalidate the FCC’s penalty system. The FCC had previously argued that the ruling didn't apply to the FCC as companies had the option of refusing to pay the fine and letting the Department of Justice (DOJ) take over, in which case a jury trial would be possible.

This reasoning didn't convince judges, who said that this route requires companies to waive legal objections. One of the reasons why AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon paid fines was that it allowed them to appeal the decision.

Another thing that weakened the FCC's case was that in most instances, the systems the carriers had in place worked to keep customer data safe, and only a small number of users were affected by unauthorized requests. The FCC maintained that the companies didn't do enough to protect customer data after it emerged that Securus, a communication company serving prisons, was providing location data to a Missouri sheriff without court orders who used it to track mobile phone users.

T-Mobile and the other wireless companies have also argued that the data in question isn't protected by the Communications Act. They say that the law only holds them responsible for the data they have as a result of providing voice services and not the information they have as a result of providing data services.

Recommended Stories
The judge's panel was skeptical of this claim and said that carriers should safeguard all information entrusted to them.

If the court decides in T-Mobile's favor, it may make the FCC a little more cautious about how it approaches such incidents in the future.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless