The FCC may propose $200 million in fines for US carriers selling their users’ location data
Now, The New York Times reports that the penalty facing AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon is supposedly around $200 million in total. This is one of the FCC’s largest penalties in decades; however, some experts believe that this response is inadequate. The amount of $200 million could be considered insufficient compared to the amount of money the carriers might have made in selling their users’ location data.
According to The New York Times, this fine is not final, as the proposal is to be made this Friday and is not yet official or accepted. However, three people who remained anonymous said that the proposal has the necessary votes.
US Senator for Oregon Ron Wyden, who was among one of the first people to bring attention to the issue with location data sharing, said on Thursday that the fines were “comically inadequate” and thus would, unfortunately, fail to stop future violations of users’ location privacy from happening. He stated on Twitter that Ajit Pai has failed to protect consumers at every turn and that he investigated the issue only after public pressure mounted.
If reports are true, then Ajit Pai has failed to protect consumers at every turn. This issue came to light after my office and dedicated journalists discovered how wireless carriers shared Americans’ locations without consent. He investigated only after public pressure mounted. https://t.co/q8tWE9hAvi— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 27, 2020
