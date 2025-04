AT&T's court win against FCC is good news for T-Mobile and Verizon but letdown for customers

AT&T

The Fifth Circuit has sided withand based its decision on the SEC v. Jarkesy (2024) decision. In June 2024, the Supreme Court ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go to a court of law before requiring defendants to pay civil penalties, putting an end to the use of in-house tribunals for making decisions about fraud actions.The FCC had argued thatcould have refused to pay the fine, in which case the United States Attorney General (DOJ) would have stepped in. However,'s constitutional rights were violated regardless. That's because the FCC already meted out a punishment, andonly had two options: to pay the fine and lose the right to a jury trial or risk more fines without having any opportunity to challenge the reasoning behind the penalty.In short, the court believes thatshould get both a fair trial and the opportunity to challenge the legal basis of the penalty.Since Verizon and T-Mobile had presented similar arguments , it's likely that the fines imposed on the two will also be scraped. It's important to note thathas not been deemed innocent. Rather, the court only took issue with how the FCC went about the case.A new trial is still a possibility but customers who celebrated the FCC's decision might feel let down after the cancelation of the fine.