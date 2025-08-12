$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon's decades-long bond with customers is now cracking, and you might not be surprised why

20+ year users are leaving right now, and their reasons will sound painfully familiar.

Verizon still wears the crown as the largest phone carrier in the US, boasting 115.2 million wireless retail connections as of July 2025. But August's numbers might tell a different story – especially after the company's recent (and very unpopular) move to scrap loyalty discounts. That decision has already pushed plenty of longtime customers to jump ship and find a new wireless home.

And it is not just the loyalty discounts that have people packing their bags. Many frustrated Verizon customers are heading for T-Mobile, AT&T, or smaller MVNOs like Mint Mobile, US Mobile, and Google Fi because of unhelpful customer support, too. Forums are buzzing with posts from users saying they've finally had enough.

This is the last thing I want to deal with in my otherwise busy life..... switching 5 mobile lines plus FIOS. But Verizon is simply impossible to deal with, and get anything fixed....ever. I figure we've paid Verizon (and Bell Atlantic before them) around $100K over those years for mobile and home service.
–nanohead, Reddit user, August 2025

This particular customer had been with Verizon for 26 years – sticking around because things used to get fixed, support was solid, and service was reliable. But now? In their words, it's a "train wreck." The final straw? Verizon's TravelPass feature failing completely, with no fix in sight.

I get charged, but the phone does nothing, so I have to buy a 3rd party SIM just so I can do basic stuff. I've spent probably 40 hours on chat, phone, with "escalated' tech support, and still nothing. Not fixable, lots of boneheaded excuses, and of course, they just try to upsell me on stuff I don't need. I don't want streaming, I want my damn phone to work. Same with other phones in the family, data drops, no international service, etc. The latest stunt is they added a $500 charge for changing phones (1 of my kids' phones died, so she replaced it, and activated a new phone).
– nanohead, Reddit user, August 2025

It seems Verizon's customer service couldn't do much to solve this longtime customer's problems, so they've decided to take their business elsewhere. And, as is often the case with phone carriers, once one person shares their story, plenty of others jump in with similar experiences.

Exactly the same for me. 20yrs+ with Verizon and just switched to Mint Mobile last week. I was a bit apprehensive thinking that $180/yr was going to result in garbage service, but so far it has exceeded all expectations. Verizon will not be missed.
– CaptainK718, Reddit user, August 2025

What’s the biggest reason you’d leave a carrier like Verizon?

Vote View Result

It's wild to think about people walking away after decades of loyalty.

30 years for me. I'm out.
– realitytvmom, Reddit user, August 2025

Over 20+ years here and just switched at the end of last week to Google Fi. Even Fi's Unlimited Premium plan is a better deal for us than Verizon (and AT&T). For international travel, we can just keep using our current plan with no changes. If we really want to, we can get a local SIM card. Very simple and much less expensive than what Verizon had me do with TravelPass when I travel for work. Still keeping FiOS because our only other option is Cox.
– Wisix, Reddit user, August 2025

Right now, Verizon feels like it is sliding downhill. While it might win back a few upset customers by introducing new discount programs soon, fixing the deeper customer service problems should probably be at the top of its to-do list, too, because that is where so many of these complaints start.

However, despite the many issues Verizon is facing right now, it still earns solid praise for offering the most widespread coverage in the US, at least when it comes to 4G. | Image credit – FCC

And of course, Verizon isn't the only carrier dealing with unhappy customers – all of the big players have their own customer service headaches. T-Mobile, for instance, has become known for stories where users feel let down by reps who either don’t help much or push too hard to sell extra stuff. AT&T hasn’t been free from mistakes either, with plenty of missteps in its customer service history, too.

One recent example is when an AT&T rep reportedly took a customer’s phone and used it to post a glowing review for their store – all under the customer’s name. Yeah, that is pretty ridiculous and a huge breach of trust. 

And T-Mobile? Not long ago, it reportedly treated a loyal customer of 20 years poorly by charging them for a service that had already been canceled, and this mistake dragged on for months before it got sorted.

For a lot of people, smaller carriers – the MVNOs that run on the big three's networks – end up offering better support. That is probably because they have fewer customers to look after. And if you are thinking about switching, feel free to check out our guides. They break down everything in one place – whether you care most about customer service, coverage, perks, or price.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
