Does the Google Pixel's best background feature really need its own app?

Google Pixel Now Playing feature. | Image by Google

But, do we really need another app, though?







Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature

Google tests improvement for popular Pixel lock screen feature If they're going to make it into an official app, the ones that will likely benefit will be those who want to delve deep into their history or transfer their data to another device. I would use the transfer tool myself, but I may still consider keeping the icon hidden. I think this would be perfect for those of us who are digital hoarders and like to know statistics on everything we do. The average user who wants to know the name of the song playing during their favorite commercial will likely not even give this a second thought.

I do have a bit of a problem with this news, though. On one hand, I do like the idea of retaining access to my song history when I change phones. I know that there have been times when I end up trading in or selling my phone with a certain degree of regret, knowing that I'm essentially deleting my musical history. However, on the other hand, part of the beauty of "Now Playing" has always been its lack of visibility. It's one of the few features that doesn't demand your attention, doesn't clutter up your screen, and just works quietly in the background.If Google does decide to take this and turn it into an official app, I hope they continue to keep that same "set it and forget it" feel alive. I do not think I should have any type of notification or reminder to look at my music history. I think this tool should be left alone and not draw any extra attention to itself.