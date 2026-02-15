Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Does the Google Pixel's best background feature really need its own app?

Google might be fixing what isn't broken by giving a background feature a dedicated home.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Editorials Google Music
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Now Playing feature on the Google Pixel
Google Pixel Now Playing feature. | Image by Google

For Google Pixel enthusiasts, one of the things that is probably most underrated with regard to the Google Pixel launcher is not having to search for an app to figure out what song is randomly playing and perfectly represents your current mood. All you have to do is look at your lock screen, and there it is. This is what is known as the "Now Playing" feature on Google Pixel phones, but it looks like Google is planning on changing the dynamic of how this background utility will work on your phone.

Google is considering giving your music history a new home


For quite some time now, "Now Playing" has been living a rather humble life on your phone under the "Pixel Ambient Services" umbrella. It is not something that you "open" like Instagram or Gmail, but rather something that you find deep within your settings menu on your phone. In a new APK teardown conducted by the folks at 9to5Google, it appears that Google is working on giving this background utility its own app, removing the need to have to dig deep within your phone's settings menu as you'd be able to find a "Now Playing" icon on your home screen or within your app drawer.

Recommended For You

The move to a dedicated app may not be just about the position of the icon, as it will likely allow for features that current Pixel users have been wanting for quite some time. One possibility is the ability to move your song history to a brand-new phone when you upgrade, so you will not lose all of those years of music discoveries.

The report also suggests that this is still in its early stages, with the ultimate goal being to make it more robust and easier to manage for the average user. Currently, if you switch phones, your "Now Playing" history will remain on the old device, which can be somewhat of a disappointment to someone who relies on this method as a way to find new music.

Why the change to its own app matters to the Pixel experience


If we look at the competition, it is easy to see why Google wants to step up its game in this category. Apple has Shazam integrated into its iPhone, which comes with its own app that syncs with all of the devices you own. By moving its "Now Playing" to its own app, Google can finally compete with that kind of convenience.

How do you feel about Google's "Now Playing" feature getting its own app?


But, do we really need another app, though?


I do have a bit of a problem with this news, though. On one hand, I do like the idea of retaining access to my song history when I change phones. I know that there have been times when I end up trading in or selling my phone with a certain degree of regret, knowing that I'm essentially deleting my musical history. However, on the other hand, part of the beauty of "Now Playing" has always been its lack of visibility. It's one of the few features that doesn't demand your attention, doesn't clutter up your screen, and just works quietly in the background.

If Google does decide to take this and turn it into an official app, I hope they continue to keep that same "set it and forget it" feel alive. I do not think I should have any type of notification or reminder to look at my music history. I think this tool should be left alone and not draw any extra attention to itself.

If they're going to make it into an official app, the ones that will likely benefit will be those who want to delve deep into their history or transfer their data to another device. I would use the transfer tool myself, but I may still consider keeping the icon hidden. I think this would be perfect for those of us who are digital hoarders and like to know statistics on everything we do. The average user who wants to know the name of the song playing during their favorite commercial will likely not even give this a second thought.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
The Pixel Watch 4 is a real premium treat at its best price ever on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 4 is a real premium treat at its best price ever on Amazon
Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay
Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay
Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops
The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless