Does the Google Pixel's best background feature really need its own app?
Google might be fixing what isn't broken by giving a background feature a dedicated home.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Google Pixel Now Playing feature. | Image by Google
For Google Pixel enthusiasts, one of the things that is probably most underrated with regard to the Google Pixel launcher is not having to search for an app to figure out what song is randomly playing and perfectly represents your current mood. All you have to do is look at your lock screen, and there it is. This is what is known as the "Now Playing" feature on Google Pixel phones, but it looks like Google is planning on changing the dynamic of how this background utility will work on your phone.
Google is considering giving your music history a new home
For quite some time now, "Now Playing" has been living a rather humble life on your phone under the "Pixel Ambient Services" umbrella. It is not something that you "open" like Instagram or Gmail, but rather something that you find deep within your settings menu on your phone. In a new APK teardown conducted by the folks at 9to5Google, it appears that Google is working on giving this background utility its own app, removing the need to have to dig deep within your phone's settings menu as you'd be able to find a "Now Playing" icon on your home screen or within your app drawer.
The move to a dedicated app may not be just about the position of the icon, as it will likely allow for features that current Pixel users have been wanting for quite some time. One possibility is the ability to move your song history to a brand-new phone when you upgrade, so you will not lose all of those years of music discoveries.
The report also suggests that this is still in its early stages, with the ultimate goal being to make it more robust and easier to manage for the average user. Currently, if you switch phones, your "Now Playing" history will remain on the old device, which can be somewhat of a disappointment to someone who relies on this method as a way to find new music.
Why the change to its own app matters to the Pixel experience
Currently, you can create a shortcut to quickly access the 'Now Playing' feature. | Image by Google
If we look at the competition, it is easy to see why Google wants to step up its game in this category. Apple has Shazam integrated into its iPhone, which comes with its own app that syncs with all of the devices you own. By moving its "Now Playing" to its own app, Google can finally compete with that kind of convenience.
How do you feel about Google's "Now Playing" feature getting its own app?
But, do we really need another app, though?
I do have a bit of a problem with this news, though. On one hand, I do like the idea of retaining access to my song history when I change phones. I know that there have been times when I end up trading in or selling my phone with a certain degree of regret, knowing that I'm essentially deleting my musical history. However, on the other hand, part of the beauty of "Now Playing" has always been its lack of visibility. It's one of the few features that doesn't demand your attention, doesn't clutter up your screen, and just works quietly in the background.
If Google does decide to take this and turn it into an official app, I hope they continue to keep that same "set it and forget it" feel alive. I do not think I should have any type of notification or reminder to look at my music history. I think this tool should be left alone and not draw any extra attention to itself.
If they're going to make it into an official app, the ones that will likely benefit will be those who want to delve deep into their history or transfer their data to another device. I would use the transfer tool myself, but I may still consider keeping the icon hidden. I think this would be perfect for those of us who are digital hoarders and like to know statistics on everything we do. The average user who wants to know the name of the song playing during their favorite commercial will likely not even give this a second thought.
