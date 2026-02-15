Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Our readers say this is the most anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra feature

Forget the faster chips and bigger batteries because an unexpected feature is taking center stage.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render. | Image by Android Headlines

While we tend to get excited about how fast a phone is or how many megapixels the camera has, it seems that a huge number of you are looking for something a little more personal. In our most recent article discussing what is coming next for Samsung, a surprising front-runner emerged that has nothing to do with how powerful the phone is or how well the camera performs.

Your voice has been heard: The privacy screen is the real star


It is not every day that a display feature eclipses a brand-new processor, but that is exactly what happened when we asked our PhoneArena community what they were looking forward to the most in the upcoming Samsung S26 series. In one of our articles discussing the leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, it was revealed that over 35% of you are most excited about the upcoming privacy display feature for the Ultra model. This is a huge number, especially considering how much hype usually exists for other features such as the use of an artificial intelligence camera or the ability of the phone to take better zoom photos.

The basic idea of the feature is that the screen that can be set to only allow the user of the phone to see what is directly on it, while anyone sitting beside the user would not be able to see anything at all. This is because the light would be directed straight at the eyes of the person holding the phone. The desired effect would be similar to what those filters that were placed on laptop screens and monitors back in the day used to do.

Why this shift towards privacy is a big deal


This is significant because our phones are essentially the keepers of our digital lives, from our bank accounts to our personal photos. In the current market, most manufacturers are trying to make their screens as bright and as vivid as possible from every viewing angle, which is good if you are watching a movie with someone. However, if you are trying to keep something private in public, Samsung's got you.

If this feature turns out to be a success for Samsung, then the company will be setting a new standard of what will be expected from now on as far as display tech is concerned. For the person who travels extensively or works in an office setting, this could be huge. It’s also a good business strategy for Samsung to break away from the spec war with other manufacturers by providing something that actually addresses an everyday issue. Usually, you see Apple or Google trying to provide something new within their operating system, but in this case it would be an actual hardware perk.

What are you looking forward to the most for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The highs and lows of keeping things hidden


So, I find myself in a bit of a tug-of-war with this news. On one hand, I love the idea of being able to black out my screen to strangers while I’m out and about. It feels like a superpower for your digital life. But of course, there's the other side of the coin where many skeptics are already labeling this as a gimmick. 

There is a very real possibility that this will be one of those features that could turn out to not be all it’s cracked up to be. If it feels clunky, or if it somehow compromises the quality of the screen for the sake of the new privacy feature, it could end up being one of those features that you show off once, then promptly forget about it. That is a lot to ask for on a device that will cost you more than a thousand dollars.

Do I think I would use it? Absolutely, although I can only imagine it being used in specific situations, like on a flight or in a coffee shop. I think it’s one of those features that’s perfect for the "pro" user who works with sensitive data or just someone who wants to maintain their personal space. It’s could turn out to be one of those features that you don’t realize you need until you have it, then can’t imagine going back to without it.


