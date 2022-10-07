Meta detects 400+ Facebook-compromising Android and iOS apps you need to delete 'immediately'





What happened?





As much as we'd like to blame the latest mobile security snafu on an unusual slip-up from Google or Apple that the two tech giants can learn from and make sure will never happen again, the truth is... different and fairly easy to guess.













As usual, all that Google can do is purge the Play Store of all the malicious titles listed below, which has reportedly taken place with relative quickness. What's somewhat unusual is the sheer number of apps you need to stay away from, as well as Apple 's negligence in dealing with an undoubtedly related group of phony business iOS apps.





These (Android and iOS) apps all had in common one thing, mind you, requiring users to log in with Facebook before accessing the features and functionality of said apps, which should have been a major red flag.





Unfortunately, many people evidently ignored that red flag while also not digging very deep into the reviews of these apps, having their Facebook usernames and passwords stolen in the unsecure login process. That means you should change your social media password immediately if you have any reason to fear you've fallen victim to this huge malware-spreading campaign.

And now here are all the apps you need to delete ASAP





Android





CallShowLite

Apex Race Game

CallerPaper Show

Video Converter Master

Acetoon Photo Cartoon

Photo Frame PIP Collage Maker

ZodiHoroscope – Fortune Finder

Ads Manager Helper

Ad Optimization Meta

Ad Manager For Social

Agent John FPS Game

Unblocked Website

Best Fun Cam

Psychology Facts

Cool Photo Editor

Cool Filter Editor

Ads & Page

Ads Pages Manager

Constellation Master

AppLock-Lock Apps & Privacy Guard

Smooth Picture Editor

Text Camera

Artoon Photo Cartoon Creator

Pics Art

Ashtoon Cartoon Editor

Perfect Photo Effects | Loop Photo Animator

Bomb Master 3D

Free Music Downloader & Free Mp3 Downloader

Beauty Camera

Beauty Camera Plus

Photo Editor

Beauty Makeup Camera

Art Puzzle 2021

Biscuit Coco Cam

Blue-shoot Game

Blur Photo

Bluetouch Shooting Game

Ranger Crash Game

Bamboo VPN

Border Sticker Camera

Skintoon – Labs of Cartoon

Business Planner Manage

Classic filter camera

PIP Camera 2022

Candles VPN

Perfect Puzzles

Photo editor PIP collage maker

ToonPrisma – 3D Photo Effect

HD Video Player with music

BeautyCam

YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect

Play Phoot Editor & Collage

Photo Filter

Color Call

Photo PIP Camera

Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools

Creatoon Face Editor

Photo Video Editor:Lena Editor

Crown Camera

Photo Pro 2021

Ads Manager Plus

Maker PIP Gallery

Pages Dashboard

Photoquipo Cartoon Pic Effect

Flyingfish Wallpaper

CameraAdorn

CreatorMould

ElegantImage

Deep Wallpaper-live,HD

Videolancer – Pro Video Maker

PIP Collage Coco

Dress up Charming

3 Patti King – India Rummy

Face Picture

QR Barcode Scan

Atec Sparkle Photo Editor 2022

Enjoy Photo Editor

Ding Ding Photo Effect Editor

Art Photo Puzzle

Cartoon Face Photo Editor

Savetoon Art – Face Cartoon

Facetoon Photo Art

Fast VPN Proxy

Ads Optimize

Ads Manager For Business

Pica Artoon Face Editor

Photo Layout Editor

Instapic: Photo Editor Pro, Collage Maker

Shape Photo Editor

Share Photo Maker

Speedy Vpn Tunnel

Moldish – Men’s Photo Editor

FlyFish Speed

Stylist Fonts for Keyboard

PIP Editor Frame Photo

Flash QRCode Scanner

Transcend VPN

Free VPN Master

Super Tuber VPN

Tuber VPN – Free&Secure VPN Proxy Server

Fast Vpn Tunnel

Photo Puzzle 2021

Lone Hero Racing

Share Photo Editor

Arts Photos

Art Filters:Photo to Painting

Game Booster

Vinto Cam

Emotion Checker

Ghost VPN Proxy

Train Photo

Anime Photo

Photo Editor Pic Collage

Train Photo Frame

Hiyoo Hidenode pro

All in one Doc Editor & Viewer

Fun Wallpaper

Hotspot Free VPN

Highquality Purple Wallpaper

PIP Editor Image

Ice Selfie Beauty Cam

Image Move Puzzle

Business from Instagram

Wonderful Camera

Ora Horoscope – Fortune Finder

Ding Ding Photo Editor

Sketch CamPlus

Instant Translator

Kangaroo VPN

Photoont – Photo Collage Edit

Palmistry Reading Free

Toonex Photo Editor 2022

Male fitness

Pic Collage & Cartoon Editor

4K Camera Hyper Photo Filters

Life Run

Lighting Creator Toon

Lightning VPN

Files Clear

PhotoEditor

Lofa – Studio Photo Cartoon

Lucky Catcher – Catch Them All

Lucky Number Pro

Video Remaker

MadToon Face Cartoon

Magic Horoscope

GB WA Warna Latest Version

Free Comic Photos

Foster – Cartoon Photo Effect

NeoSnap Photo Editor

Business Ads for Meta

Business Meta Manager

Meta Optimizer – Ads Analysis

Meteor vpn

Nebula Wallpaper

Photo Editor – Frame Effect

Full Screen Video Editor

Nice Photo

Sticker Maker Pro

Mold Figure Gym

Mood Camera

Astro Horoscope Guide 2022

MuMus Music Player

Photo PIP 2022

Camera PIP

Nuclear VPN Proxy

Okenyo Studio Creatoon

Pana Camera

Daily Fitness OL

Onlan Cartoon Editor

Soda Music Player

Palmistry of Destiny

Popular Emoji

Hot Sexy Girls

Perfect Photo Album

Pewee Photoon – Photo Cartoon

Photo PIP

Critical Strike Ops – FPS 3D shooting Game

Tower Defense Zone – Batmen Rush

Simple Photo Adjuster

Blur Effect Camera

Photo Gaming Puzzle

Panorama Camera

Pip Camera 2022

Photo editor Pro

Sweet Summer Camera App

Abrasive Photo Editor

Photo Editors

Rainbow Photo Plaze

Photo Sticker&Camera:make you beauty

Pic collage: photo editor&beauty image

Camera PIP Editor

PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor

PIP Photo

PIP Editor Collage

Pixa: Photo Editor & Collage Maker

ToonArt

Treasures of the Pharaoh

PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor

Photo Collage Maker Pic

Perfect Photo Editor

Smart AppLock

Cool Lock

Pulse Music Player

Pumpkin VPN

Punk Vpn

Pure-VPN:Fast Stable Secure internet Proxy

Deep Art Effects

Real Driving

Papatoon Face Art Editor

Camera Photo Editor

PIP Magic 2022

Photo Video Creator with Music

Pop Ringtone

Christmas Sticker Camera App

Ads Manager for Meta

Rocket Connect

Rush Car 3D

Rush Hour 3D – Heavy Traffic

Video Editor

Safe Link

Cartoon Illustrator

PIPO GIF

Surf Vpn

Sealand Music Player

Swarm Photo

Perfect ProCam

Fission Effectdo Pic Editor

ShineStar Camera

Light Exposure Photo Editor

Cartoon Cam Pro

High HD Wallpapers 4K

Amazing Photo Puzzle

Smart SMS Messages

Snap Beauty Camera

Snap Editor Pro

Snap Face Camera

Sandwich SnapBeauty Cam

Sofa Cartoon – Pro Editor

PIP 2022

Drift Speed Racing Game

Speed Booster

SplitScreen PIP

PicMix Photo Editor

Star Line

PIP PHOTO

Pvideo

Superior Speed

SurfVPN – Fast VPN Proxy

S-VPN Proxy

S VPN – Fast & Safe VPN Client

Lightly Camera

Sweet Beauty Plus Camera

Beauty Sweet Camera

Speedy Turbo

Fantastic camera

Flying Photo

Cartoon Keyboard Theme

Translation Assistant

Torrent

Torch VPN Proxy

Touch VPN Master

Traffic Tour 3D

Photazo – PIP & Cartoon Effect

MotoM3X-PoolParty

Tuber VPN Proxy

Tubo VPN Master

Secure Turbo

Turbo Net

Unlimited Net

VPN Lite – Fast & Easy use VPN

Vender Add Text on Photo

Video Editor 2021

Virgo VPN

Viva VPN Booster

Vivid Cooleditor

Voice Changer

Private VPN HD

4K Wallpaper

Keep Step

Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect

Magical Daily Astrology Reader

Brilliant Photo

FancyPhoto

PixEditor

Piestra – Comic & Blend Effect

Smart PDF Reader and Editor

Female Fitness

Workout Pro

Toolkit

Xcar Highway Race

Xeva Photo Cartoon

GIFs-Search Animated GIF & Stickers

2021 MagicCamPlus

Enjoy Art Photo

Xona Relaxing Sounds

MAGIC PHOTO PUZZLE

Cartoon Effects Photo Editor

Photo Editor Wall

Y VPN Master

ZooMate VPN Proxy

Vilatouch crash game

Vilatouch crash car

Online Shooter FPS

Free Music Downloader & Music Player

Crash Racing Game

Beauty Camera Filter

Action Flame FPS

Drift Sprint Racing Game

CityRanger Racing Game

Thefun Camera

Desert Hunting Game

Try to spin

Lunar Zodiac Horoscope

Callshow Flash

Grape Media Player

Tean Music Player

Male Fitness 2020

2022 Ultra Camera

Code Name-Vulture FPS OL

Kangaroo Fast VPN

Muses Music Player

Red Camera

Snap: HD Photo Editor

Lightning Drift Racing

One-Sweet Camera

Baby Camera

BatterySafe

Crash Race Master

Donfan Music Player

Mulu Music Player

Musae Music Player

Night Hunter Game

Teana Music Player

Goat Safe VPN

SnapBeauty Cam Filter

Mostfun Media Music

OseaCamera

Pomelo Music Player

Sealod Music Player

SeaShell Music Player

ProFlash

Kite camera

Apex Crash Race

Impostor Master Solo Kill 2021

Instant Drag Speed Racing

Extreme Speed Race

NoneCanDie

City Crash Racing Game

Callpaper Show

Sunday Media Player

Flame Shock FPS

Modern Time Camera

Rainbow Square- Sort Puzzle

Tea Bag Camera



iOS





FB Advertising Optimization

Business ADS Manager

Ads Analytics

FB Adverts Optimization

FB Analytic

FB Adverts Community

Adverts Ai Optimize

Very Business Manager

FB Business Support

Fb Ads

Meta Optimizer

Business Manager Pages

Adverts Manager

Meta Adverts Manager

Ad Optimization Meta

FB Pages Manager

Business Ads

Meta Business

Business Suite Manager

FB Ads Cost

Adverts Bussiness Suite

Business Ads Clock

Ads & Pages

Business Suite

Business & Ads

Business Manager Overview

Business Suite Ads

Page Suite Manager

Business Meta Support

Pages Manager Suite

Business Meta Pages

Business Suite Ads

Ads Business Knowledge

Page Suite Managers

Pages Managers Suite

Ads Business Advance

Pages Manager Suite

Business Suite Optimize

Business Manager Suite

Business Suite Managers

Ads Business Manager

Ads Business Suite

Business Manager Pages

Business Adverts Manager

Ads Manager Suite

Business Manager Pages

Ads & Business Suite

If you have a Facebook account and like to occasionally try out the odd photo-editing app, VPN service, "high-quality" 3D game, or even business tool from Google Play or Apple's App Store without taking a very close look at user ratings and reviews, chances are your social media credentials are compromised, requiring immediate attention.