Meta detects 400+ Facebook-compromising Android and iOS apps you need to delete 'immediately'
1
If you have a Facebook account and like to occasionally try out the odd photo-editing app, VPN service, "high-quality" 3D game, or even business tool from Google Play or Apple's App Store without taking a very close look at user ratings and reviews, chances are your social media credentials are compromised, requiring immediate attention.
That may sound potentially exaggerated, but with "more than" 400 (yes, four hundred) new malicious apps discovered by Meta's own security researchers and around a million Facebook users already being notified (at least according to Engadget) of possible data breaches on their accounts, (almost) no one is safe from this threat and others just like it.
What happened?
As much as we'd like to blame the latest mobile security snafu on an unusual slip-up from Google or Apple that the two tech giants can learn from and make sure will never happen again, the truth is... different and fairly easy to guess.
This is simply a new episode in a seemingly never-ending cat and mouse-type saga where bad actors spread as wide a net as they can trying to harvest as much data as possible before being inevitably found out, kicked out of app stores, and... starting all over again.
As usual, all that Google can do is purge the Play Store of all the malicious titles listed below, which has reportedly taken place with relative quickness. What's somewhat unusual is the sheer number of apps you need to stay away from, as well as Apple's negligence in dealing with an undoubtedly related group of phony business iOS apps.
These (Android and iOS) apps all had in common one thing, mind you, requiring users to log in with Facebook before accessing the features and functionality of said apps, which should have been a major red flag.
Unfortunately, many people evidently ignored that red flag while also not digging very deep into the reviews of these apps, having their Facebook usernames and passwords stolen in the unsecure login process. That means you should change your social media password immediately if you have any reason to fear you've fallen victim to this huge malware-spreading campaign.
And now here are all the apps you need to delete ASAP
Android
- CallShowLite
- Apex Race Game
- CallerPaper Show
- Video Converter Master
- Acetoon Photo Cartoon
- Photo Frame PIP Collage Maker
- ZodiHoroscope – Fortune Finder
- Ads Manager Helper
- Ad Optimization Meta
- Ad Manager For Social
- Agent John FPS Game
- Unblocked Website
- Best Fun Cam
- Psychology Facts
- Cool Photo Editor
- Cool Filter Editor
- Ads & Page
- Ads Pages Manager
- Constellation Master
- AppLock-Lock Apps & Privacy Guard
- Smooth Picture Editor
- Text Camera
- Artoon Photo Cartoon Creator
- Pics Art
- Ashtoon Cartoon Editor
- Perfect Photo Effects | Loop Photo Animator
- Bomb Master 3D
- Free Music Downloader & Free Mp3 Downloader
- Beauty Camera
- Beauty Camera Plus
- Photo Editor
- Beauty Makeup Camera
- Art Puzzle 2021
- Biscuit Coco Cam
- Blue-shoot Game
- Blur Photo
- Bluetouch Shooting Game
- Ranger Crash Game
- Bamboo VPN
- Border Sticker Camera
- Skintoon – Labs of Cartoon
- Business Planner Manage
- Classic filter camera
- PIP Camera 2022
- Candles VPN
- Perfect Puzzles
- Photo editor PIP collage maker
- ToonPrisma – 3D Photo Effect
- HD Video Player with music
- BeautyCam
- YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect
- Play Phoot Editor & Collage
- Photo Filter
- Color Call
- Photo PIP Camera
- Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools
- Creatoon Face Editor
- Photo Video Editor:Lena Editor
- Crown Camera
- Photo Pro 2021
- Ads Manager Plus
- Maker PIP Gallery
- Pages Dashboard
- Photoquipo Cartoon Pic Effect
- Flyingfish Wallpaper
- CameraAdorn
- CreatorMould
- ElegantImage
- Deep Wallpaper-live,HD
- Videolancer – Pro Video Maker
- PIP Collage Coco
- Dress up Charming
- 3 Patti King – India Rummy
- Face Picture
- QR Barcode Scan
- Atec Sparkle Photo Editor 2022
- Enjoy Photo Editor
- Ding Ding Photo Effect Editor
- Art Photo Puzzle
- Cartoon Face Photo Editor
- Savetoon Art – Face Cartoon
- Facetoon Photo Art
- Fast VPN Proxy
- Ads Optimize
- Ads Manager For Business
- Pica Artoon Face Editor
- Photo Layout Editor
- Instapic: Photo Editor Pro, Collage Maker
- Shape Photo Editor
- Share Photo Maker
- Speedy Vpn Tunnel
- Moldish – Men’s Photo Editor
- FlyFish Speed
- Stylist Fonts for Keyboard
- PIP Editor Frame Photo
- Flash QRCode Scanner
- Transcend VPN
- Free VPN Master
- Super Tuber VPN
- Tuber VPN – Free&Secure VPN Proxy Server
- Fast Vpn Tunnel
- Photo Puzzle 2021
- Lone Hero Racing
- Share Photo Editor
- Arts Photos
- Art Filters:Photo to Painting
- Game Booster
- Vinto Cam
- Emotion Checker
- Ghost VPN Proxy
- Train Photo
- Anime Photo
- Photo Editor Pic Collage
- Train Photo Frame
- Hiyoo Hidenode pro
- All in one Doc Editor & Viewer
- Fun Wallpaper
- Hotspot Free VPN
- Highquality Purple Wallpaper
- PIP Editor Image
- Ice Selfie Beauty Cam
- Image Move Puzzle
- Business from Instagram
- Wonderful Camera
- Ora Horoscope – Fortune Finder
- Ding Ding Photo Editor
- Sketch CamPlus
- Instant Translator
- Kangaroo VPN
- Photoont – Photo Collage Edit
- Palmistry Reading Free
- Toonex Photo Editor 2022
- Male fitness
- Pic Collage & Cartoon Editor
- 4K Camera Hyper Photo Filters
- Life Run
- Lighting Creator Toon
- Lightning VPN
- Files Clear
- PhotoEditor
- Lofa – Studio Photo Cartoon
- Lucky Catcher – Catch Them All
- Lucky Number Pro
- Video Remaker
- MadToon Face Cartoon
- Magic Horoscope
- GB WA Warna Latest Version
- Free Comic Photos
- Foster – Cartoon Photo Effect
- NeoSnap Photo Editor
- Business Ads for Meta
- Business Meta Manager
- Meta Optimizer – Ads Analysis
- Meteor vpn
- Nebula Wallpaper
- Photo Editor – Frame Effect
- Full Screen Video Editor
- Nice Photo
- Sticker Maker Pro
- Mold Figure Gym
- Mood Camera
- Astro Horoscope Guide 2022
- MuMus Music Player
- Photo PIP 2022
- Camera PIP
- Nuclear VPN Proxy
- Okenyo Studio Creatoon
- Pana Camera
- Daily Fitness OL
- Onlan Cartoon Editor
- Soda Music Player
- Palmistry of Destiny
- Popular Emoji
- Hot Sexy Girls
- Perfect Photo Album
- Pewee Photoon – Photo Cartoon
- Photo PIP
- Critical Strike Ops – FPS 3D shooting Game
- Tower Defense Zone – Batmen Rush
- Simple Photo Adjuster
- Blur Effect Camera
- Photo Gaming Puzzle
- Panorama Camera
- Pip Camera 2022
- Photo editor Pro
- Sweet Summer Camera App
- Abrasive Photo Editor
- Photo Editors
- Rainbow Photo Plaze
- Photo Sticker&Camera:make you beauty
- Pic collage: photo editor&beauty image
- Camera PIP Editor
- PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor
- PIP Photo
- PIP Editor Collage
- Pixa: Photo Editor & Collage Maker
- ToonArt
- Treasures of the Pharaoh
- PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor
- Photo Collage Maker Pic
- Perfect Photo Editor
- Smart AppLock
- Cool Lock
- Pulse Music Player
- Pumpkin VPN
- Punk Vpn
- Pure-VPN:Fast Stable Secure internet Proxy
- Deep Art Effects
- Real Driving
- Papatoon Face Art Editor
- Camera Photo Editor
- PIP Magic 2022
- Photo Video Creator with Music
- Pop Ringtone
- Christmas Sticker Camera App
- Ads Manager for Meta
- Rocket Connect
- Rush Car 3D
- Rush Hour 3D – Heavy Traffic
- Video Editor
- Safe Link
- Cartoon Illustrator
- PIPO GIF
- Surf Vpn
- Sealand Music Player
- Swarm Photo
- Perfect ProCam
- Fission Effectdo Pic Editor
- ShineStar Camera
- Light Exposure Photo Editor
- Cartoon Cam Pro
- High HD Wallpapers 4K
- Amazing Photo Puzzle
- Smart SMS Messages
- Snap Beauty Camera
- Snap Editor Pro
- Snap Face Camera
- Sandwich SnapBeauty Cam
- Sofa Cartoon – Pro Editor
- PIP 2022
- Drift Speed Racing Game
- Speed Booster
- SplitScreen PIP
- PicMix Photo Editor
- Star Line
- PIP PHOTO
- Pvideo
- Superior Speed
- SurfVPN – Fast VPN Proxy
- S-VPN Proxy
- S VPN – Fast & Safe VPN Client
- Lightly Camera
- Sweet Beauty Plus Camera
- Beauty Sweet Camera
- Speedy Turbo
- Fantastic camera
- Flying Photo
- Cartoon Keyboard Theme
- Translation Assistant
- Torrent
- Torch VPN Proxy
- Touch VPN Master
- Traffic Tour 3D
- Photazo – PIP & Cartoon Effect
- MotoM3X-PoolParty
- Tuber VPN Proxy
- Tubo VPN Master
- Secure Turbo
- Turbo Net
- Unlimited Net
- VPN Lite – Fast & Easy use VPN
- Vender Add Text on Photo
- Video Editor 2021
- Virgo VPN
- Viva VPN Booster
- Vivid Cooleditor
- Voice Changer
- Private VPN HD
- 4K Wallpaper
- Keep Step
- Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect
- Magical Daily Astrology Reader
- Brilliant Photo
- FancyPhoto
- PixEditor
- Piestra – Comic & Blend Effect
- Smart PDF Reader and Editor
- Female Fitness
- Workout Pro
- Toolkit
- Xcar Highway Race
- Xeva Photo Cartoon
- GIFs-Search Animated GIF & Stickers
- 2021 MagicCamPlus
- Enjoy Art Photo
- Xona Relaxing Sounds
- MAGIC PHOTO PUZZLE
- Cartoon Effects Photo Editor
- Photo Editor Wall
- Y VPN Master
- ZooMate VPN Proxy
- Vilatouch crash game
- Vilatouch crash car
- Online Shooter FPS
- Free Music Downloader & Music Player
- Crash Racing Game
- Beauty Camera Filter
- Action Flame FPS
- Drift Sprint Racing Game
- CityRanger Racing Game
- Thefun Camera
- Desert Hunting Game
- Try to spin
- Lunar Zodiac Horoscope
- Callshow Flash
- Grape Media Player
- Tean Music Player
- Male Fitness 2020
- 2022 Ultra Camera
- Code Name-Vulture FPS OL
- Kangaroo Fast VPN
- Muses Music Player
- Red Camera
- Snap: HD Photo Editor
- Lightning Drift Racing
- One-Sweet Camera
- Baby Camera
- BatterySafe
- Crash Race Master
- Donfan Music Player
- Mulu Music Player
- Musae Music Player
- Night Hunter Game
- Teana Music Player
- Goat Safe VPN
- SnapBeauty Cam Filter
- Mostfun Media Music
- OseaCamera
- Pomelo Music Player
- Sealod Music Player
- SeaShell Music Player
- ProFlash
- Kite camera
- Apex Crash Race
- Impostor Master Solo Kill 2021
- Instant Drag Speed Racing
- Extreme Speed Race
- NoneCanDie
- City Crash Racing Game
- Callpaper Show
- Sunday Media Player
- Flame Shock FPS
- Modern Time Camera
- Rainbow Square- Sort Puzzle
- Tea Bag Camera
iOS
- FB Advertising Optimization
- Business ADS Manager
- Ads Analytics
- FB Adverts Optimization
- FB Analytic
- FB Adverts Community
- Adverts Ai Optimize
- Very Business Manager
- FB Business Support
- Fb Ads
- Meta Optimizer
- Business Manager Pages
- Adverts Manager
- Meta Adverts Manager
- Ad Optimization Meta
- FB Pages Manager
- Business Ads
- Meta Business
- Business Suite Manager
- FB Ads Cost
- Adverts Bussiness Suite
- Business Ads Clock
- Ads & Pages
- Business Suite
- Business & Ads
- Business Manager Overview
- Business Suite Ads
- Page Suite Manager
- Business Meta Support
- Pages Manager Suite
- Business Meta Pages
- Business Suite Ads
- Ads Business Knowledge
- Page Suite Managers
- Pages Managers Suite
- Ads Business Advance
- Pages Manager Suite
- Business Suite Optimize
- Business Manager Suite
- Business Suite Managers
- Ads Business Manager
- Ads Business Suite
- Business Manager Pages
- Business Adverts Manager
- Ads Manager Suite
- Business Manager Pages
- Ads & Business Suite
