Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Bixby gets cool new feature in One UI 9.0 that even Siri doesn't have

The One UI 9.0 update is expected to give Bixby users a cool gesture-based method for activating the assistant.

0
Alan Friedman
By
Samsung Software updates One UI
Add as a preferred source on Google
Screenshot from Samsung's Bixby assistant.
Bixby is getting a cool feature in One UI 9.0. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has reportedly been working on a new feature for its personal Bixby assistant that changes how users can activate it. To open our assistants, most of us use wake words such as "Hey Siri," or "Hey Google." But let's say that you are in a situation where you need to quickly open Bixby and give it a query to answer.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new way to wake Bixby


To open Bixby you can press the power button on your handset, or use the "Hey Bixby" or "Bixby" wake words. However, Samsung is reportedly working on a way for you to access your assistant faster than ever before, and it is expected to be available on One UI 9.0.

Early builds of Samsung's next version of its One UI interface show that you will be able to turn on Bixby by picking up your Galaxy phone and then moving it closer to your face. Doing this will allow you to tell Bixby what task you want done or what query you want answered.

This feature is supposed to debut on One UI 9


Here we are talking about One UI 9.0 when most Galaxy phones have not yet received One UI 8.5. It also has not yet appeared in the second beta version of One UI 9.0, which means that it could show up in a future beta version of the app, or in the stable One UI 9.0 build. The latter should debut on the upcoming releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8; the next iteration of the foldable Galaxy models could be released as soon as next month.

You might remember that last year Samsung stopped launching the latest One UI build with the flagship Galaxy S series. The One UI update typically includes the latest Android build, and it now debuts each year on the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. As we noted last year, the Galaxy S line now receives the One UI X.5 update.

Recommended For You
Which one is your favorite assistant?
5 Votes

On Samsung phones, Android 17 will first appear in One UI 9 in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

So to understand the utility of such a feature, imagine that you are walking down the street and realize that you need to remind yourself to pick up a greasy, translucent bag of Five Guys fries for dinner. Your hands are full, you really can't tap the icon, and saying the wake word is just too slow. All you need to do is lift the phone, put it up to your face, and remind yourself to bring home a bag of grease.

One UI screenshots.
Bixby gets a great new feature on One UI 9.0. | Image by PhoneArena

The fly in the ointment


There is one possible fly in the ointment. Having this sensor monitoring things in the background could result in draining your phone's battery. This is just conjecture, but sensors monitoring users' activities in the background often consume a large amount of power.

There is also another possible issue


Another issue is that there might be times when you mindlessly lift your Galaxy phone and bring it towards your face, activating the assistant without having any intention of doing so. Samsung is going to have to add some ways in which users can protect themselves from both possible issues. No one wants to have to deal with a rapidly depleting battery and perhaps giving users the ability to toggle off the feature when necessary will help on that end.

As for the accidental activation of Bixby, there might not be a way around that except to tell users not to mimic the gesture when they really have no desire to activate Bixby.

If Samsung users find that they enjoy activating Bixby in this fashion, it will be interesting to see whether Apple and Google decide to offer a similar feature to Siri and Gemini users respectively.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
T-Mobile customers are still screaming at the carrier to abandon its T-Life plans
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered