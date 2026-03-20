A 40% discount made the Bose SoundLink Micro speaker a sub-$72 steal
The speaker delivers a loud sound, has good durability, and can fit in the palm of your hand. Don't miss out!
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Bose SoundLink Micro placed on the ground. | Image by Bose
If you’re looking for a compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker, this deal on the Bose SoundLink Micro might tickle your fancy. In an attempt to clear its shelves to make more space for the second-generation Micro, I presume, Amazon has slashed the price of the OG Micro speaker by a whopping 40%. This means you can snag one for just under $72, instead of spending around $120. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left in stock and there’s no telling when this wonderful offer might become a thing of the past.
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As for the speaker itself, well, it may be able to fit in the palm of your hand, but it punches way above its weight—or size, in this instance. It delivers surprisingly loud sound for its dimensions. Furthermore, it has an IPX7 water resistance rating, which allows it to withstand full submersion of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. However, the “X” before the “7” in the rating means there isn’t official protection against dust particles, so you should be careful when bringing it to the beach, for instance.
On the flip side, the speaker has a built-in microphone, which allows you to control playback with your voice, as well as a tear-resistant strap that lets you attach it to a backpack or handlebars. It also offers solid resistance against drops and scratches, though I encourage you not to test that out. As for battery life, it offers only six hours of playtime, which should be sufficient for a bike ride or a walk in the park.
Overall, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a steal at its current sub-$72 price, so don’t hesitate—get yours for less today!
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