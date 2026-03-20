A 40% discount made the Bose SoundLink Micro speaker a sub-$72 steal

Bose SoundLink Micro: Save 40% on Amazon! $48 off (40%) Act fast and score the original Bose SoundLink Micro at a deep discount on Amazon! Even with a newer version out, the OG Micro remains a top pick thanks to its built-in mic and that signature Bose sound. It’s compact, durable, and currently selling at a bargain price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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As for the speaker itself, well, it may be able to fit in the palm of your hand, but it punches way above its weight—or size, in this instance. It delivers surprisingly loud sound for its dimensions. Furthermore, it has an IPX7 water resistance rating, which allows it to withstand full submersion of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. However, the “X” before the “7” in the rating means there isn’t official protection against dust particles, so you should be careful when bringing it to the beach, for instance.On the flip side, the speaker has a built-in microphone, which allows you to control playback with your voice, as well as a tear-resistant strap that lets you attach it to a backpack or handlebars. It also offers solid resistance against drops and scratches, though I encourage you not to test that out. As for battery life, it offers only six hours of playtime, which should be sufficient for a bike ride or a walk in the park.Overall, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a steal at its current sub-$72 price, so don’t hesitate—get yours for less today!