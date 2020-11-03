Best Apple deals we expect on Black Friday
iPhone deals for Black Friday
The iPhone 12 series is the hottest piece of tech lately, and you’ll be absolutely excused if you want to lay your hands on one of Apple’s latest phones. Judging by last year’s experience we don’t expect crazy discounts on these devices and your best bet will be to get one through a carrier.
Verizon also has a substantial discount on iPhone 12 - you can save up to $550 if you have an eligible trade-in device. If you don't have anything to trade-in, there's still a way to save up to $440 with a line upgrade.
If you don't need the latest and greatest from Apple, there are even better deals out there. You can get the iPhone 11 at AT&T with up to $350 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly payments.
If you fancy the iPhone 11 Pro better, Verizon has a great offering of up to $850 off when you trade in an old smartphone and activate a new line.
And now we get to the free stuff. Most carriers have great deals on previous generations iPhones. Over at AT&T for example, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone XR when you trade in an eligible smartphone and get it practically for free.
Another option, especially if you fancy the compact iPhone SE, is to head to Verizon. The carrier sells the iPhone SE (2020) for free with an Unlimited plan.
Of course, if you don't want to get a plan and don't mind buying a renewed device, there are some crazy deals on Amazon. When it comes to Apple devices on Amazon, most of the deals are for renewed phones but don't worry - they are covered by Amazon's 90-day renewed warranty and look and feel as good as new. No reason to skip on those deals.
ALSO Read: Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Will we see discounts on iPad or iPad Pro this Black Friday?
The newest iPad Pro 4th gen (2020) is still hot out of the oven and definitely a great and very powerful device. And as with all latest and greatest gadgets out there, discounts will be slim on this one. We might see something like a $50 off, or a hundred if we're lucky. For Black Friday, we expect Best Buy and Amazon to have some discounts on refurbished versions of the iPad Pro, both the 11-inch or the 12.9-inch model. Actually, you can get the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) with a $50 discount on Amazon right now. Same goes for the 11-inch version.
The previous generation Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) is up for grabs on Amazon at an amazing price. It's still a very powerful device and you can save a ton of money if you act fast.
Apple iPad Air is another great option to equip yourself with a cool tabled but at the moment deals on these devices are scarce. You can score a renewed iPad Air 10.5-inch (3rd Gen) Tablet with around $30 off. It's not much but it's something. We expect more deals to show up in the following weeks.
The iPad mini 4 is on sale now at Amazon, again it's a renewed device but the discount is quite substantial.
Apple Watch sales for Black Friday
The Apple Watch has long dominated the lucrative smartwatch market and if you plan to put one on your wrist, or swap your old Apple Watch for a newer model, there's some good news for you. While it is rare to see an all-new Apple Watch generation discounted only a few months after its commercial debut, there are still ways to get the best smartwatch out there and these ways involve carrier strings.
If you opt for the BOGO (buy-one-get-one) deal and go with AT&T, you can save $200 on a second Apple Watch, while Verizon will shave $100 off the list price of a cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 6 with an eligible trade-in.
The Apple Watch SE "enjoys" the same treatment of a newest device and you can get one at Verizon or AT&T with the same discounts as the Apple Watch 6. Alternatively, you can scoop Amazon for a deal on a renewed one, if buying such a watch doesn't bother you.
There's not much going on with the Apple Watch Series 5 at the moment - the device is still very much a flagship watch and you can shave some bucks off its price if you act fast on Amazon. There will be better deals in the coming days, so may you should wait a bit on this one.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is already pretty affordable with prices hovering around the $200 mark, so discounts aren't that huge. You can get one at Walmart with $30 off, and the situation is the same if you opt for a purchase through Amazon.
Black Friday deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro
The world's top selling true wireless earphones enjoy this immense popularity for a reason. They are elegant, powerful and comfortable, and deliver one of the best true wireless earphone experience out there. No wonder there's so much clones and knock-offs on the market. Of course, you want the real thing and that's the way to go. Normally, the AirPods don't score massive discounts and it's understandable, given their somewhat affordable price (especially the older generations). Nevertheless, you can expect some Black Friday deals at BestBuy, Amazon, Walmart, and other big online retailers with discounts somewhere between $30 and $50.
At this very moment you can get the AirPods Pro model with a $50 discount at B&H Photo Video, which is not bad at all. The question is should you pull the trigger on the top model now or wait for better deals as Black Friday approaches? It is really hard to say - normally, we expect discounts for the AirPods Pro to reach $70-80 and if you care that much for the extra $20-30 savings, then you should wait.
The non-Pro version of the Pods enjoy the same discounts at the moment and you can get a pair for around $159 (with a wireless charging case) or $129 (with a charging case). That's pretty much in the same ballpark of $30-40 off the listed price. There might be bigger discounts on the 27th but we don't expect to see crazy prices and discounts in the range above a hundred bucks.
MacBook deals on Black Friday
Buying a new laptop is really a thing and you don't do it every year. That's why you should choose carefully and bide your time to get the best deal possible. Just like every other year, Apple will run its own Black Friday sale, but we're expecting many of the deals to be available through other retailers as well.
The upcoming Black Friday deals on MacBooks are still pretty much unknown, so you can opt for one of the current offers out there. For example, Best Buy is running a sale on several Apple MacBook Pro models with various discounts on different models. If you see something you like, there's nothing wrong with buying it now. Meanwhile, we'll be keeping an eye on potential deals and update the article accordingly, so be sure to check in regularly.