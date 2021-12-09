Notification Center

Picks

Best tablets for college - updated December 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Best tablets for college - Updated August 2021
It is once again that time of the year when students go to college or university. This is a time where they might be looking for the best tablet they can buy. They often look for an affordable, yet functional tablet, and with a good enough battery that can last them through all of their classes. If that’s the case for you too, then you’re in luck. Here is our pick of the best tablets for college and university students in 2021.

These are the best tablets for college and university




iPad Air 4th Gen


Apple iPad Air (2020)
9.0

Apple iPad Air (2020)

The Good

  • Gorgeous design
  • Magic Keyboard and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support
  • Superb stereo speakers
  • USB Type-C, meaning better support for third-party accessories

The Bad

  • Expensive first-party accessories
Deal $600 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $600 at Target
Deal $600 at Sam'sClub Deal $599 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Apple

This device might be a year old now, but it hasn’t aged a second. We believe that the 4th Gen iPad Air is probably the best tablet a student can wish for. It has the same modern design as its much more expensive iPad Pro relatives, a fast Apple A14 processor, and 4GB of RAM that are more than enough for seamless multitasking on iPadOS. It is important to say that this iPad supports the Apple Pencil. There is also a type cover you can purchase.

The iPad Air (2020) is also easy to carry around, weighing only 458g. It also has an excellent and sturdy build, with its aluminum frame and back. You won’t be disappointed by its cameras either, as they are also excellent for a tablet. iPadOS packs plenty of educational apps and tools that make studying easier. The iPad Air’s 10.9-inch display gets plenty bright and has a high resolution, which further improves the reading experience. You don’t have to worry about it running out of juice either, as it packs a big 7,606mAh battery that will last you at least 10 hours of screen time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7


Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Display

11.0 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
120Hz Refresh rate

Camera

13 MP (Dual camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

8000 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $500 at Samsung Deal $650 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon
$430 at BestBuy $430 at B&HPhoto $450 at eBay

Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPad Pro is its Galaxy Tab S7. This tablet offers great value for money. It is powerful, sleek, and has a great high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Yes, it is a bit more expensive than the 4th Gen iPad Air, but it costs less than the iPad Pro (2021).

This tablet feels good in the hand, with its aluminum-made body and 498g weight. A big advantage it has over the competition is its expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab S7 also supports the S Pen. For easier typing, you can purchase the tablet with Samsung’s keyboard cover. Its 6 or 8GB of RAM, depending on the storage version, make it a very good multitasking device. As for its battery life, this tablet has an 8,000mAh unit which will easily last you through these class-packed days. Just like the iPad Air, the Galaxy Tab S7 has plenty of educational apps available, so no worries there. If you want a bigger tablet, you can always go for its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+. 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

The Good

  • Gorgeous AMOLED display
  • Super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • Excellent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved S Pen
  • Lots of productivity enhancements

The Bad

  • It's pretty large
  • Only 6GB RAM in the base version
Deal $700 at Samsung Deal $850 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $1050 at Verizon


Apple iPad Pro (2021)


Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
9.0

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

The Good

  • Smooth 120Hz display
  • Snappy, unrivaled performance thanks to the Apple M1 processor
  • Loud and punchy quad speakers
  • Familiar premium design

The Bad

  • iPadOS 14 doesn't take advantage of all this power
  • Expensive accessories
Deal $799 at Apple Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $800 at BestBuy
Deal $799 at B&HPhoto

We know that the 2021 iPad Pro tablets are more expensive than the rest on this list, but if you have the money you should definitely consider them, as they are excellent tablets for college. These iPads come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with the latter one having a mini-LED display. This display technology makes the darks on the screen pinch black and the brights even brighter, allowing for better contrast and a similar experience to the one on OLED panels.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
9.2

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

The Good

  • Beautiful and large OLED-rivaling mini-LED display
  • Unparalleled performance
  • Best speakers on a tablet
  • Surprisingly thin and light for its size

The Bad

  • iPadOS 14 doesn't take advantage of those specs
  • Expensive accessories
Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $1099 at Apple Deal $1099 at B&HPhoto
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $999 at Apple

The 2021 iPad Pro tablets are by far the most powerful on this list, with their Apple M1 chip, which the company also uses for its desktop computers. There are storage variants with 8 or 16GB of storage, and if you wonder which one to choose you should check out our article on the topic. As you can probably see, the current iPad Pro lineup also has a premium design, made out of aluminum. These tablets are also pretty lightweight, making them easy to carry around the campus. They are also battery champs, with their large batteries and efficient hardware. Just like the 4th Gen iPad Air, these also support the Apple Pencil and can be combined with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. As far as tablet cameras go these have the best ones in the business.

Overall, we recommend these if you have the extra money and want a tablet that will last you a long time.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2020)


Apple iPad (2020)
8.0

Apple iPad (2020)

The Good

  • Excellent performance
  • Reliable software with good multitasking
  • Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard support
  • All-day battery life

The Bad

  • Outdated design
  • 32GB of base storage
  • Two speakers on the same side fail to deliver a stereo experience
Deal $330 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $299 at Walmart
Deal $374 at Newegg Deal $15 at AT&T Deal $15 at Verizon Buy for $329 $525 at eBay

And from the most expensive iPads, we go to the least expensive one. The 10.2-inch 2020 iPad has now become a statement of an affordable device that doesn’t compromise in terms of software. Yes, the design might be outdated, but keep in mind that it retails for $309. Just like its bigger iPad brothers, this tablet also supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and the company’s Magic Keyboard. How cool is that?

So, for this low price, you get a good 10.2-inch display with a pretty high resolution. You also get the Apple A12 chip, which still holds its ground against the competition even three years after its release. The 10.2-inch iPad has 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for a good multitasking experience on iPadOS. Its battery will get you through the day easily, so no worries there. You can’t make a mistake with this one if you are short on budget but still need a device to get you through your classes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020)


Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Display

10.4 inches
2000 x 1200 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

7040 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs
Deal $280 at BestBuy Deal $280 at Samsung Deal $230 at BestBuy
$137 at Amazon $302 at Newegg $350 at Walmart

This is the cheapest tablet on this list, but that’s not to say it is bad. The 2020 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is a good choice for anyone on a tight budget. It has a good design, with an average display and processor. This device is not a performance champ, but it gets the job done.

The Tab A7’s screen is a TFT panel, meaning you can’t expect much from it, but at least its resolution is high, so you shouldn’t have problems reading on it. Its cameras are also average, but acceptable considering its price, which is only $229. The battery will be able to last all of your classes, but when you get home you’ll probably need to top it off. Overall, if you want the best cheap college tablet and don’t care if it won’t last you more than two years, then this one is a good choice too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7


Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Display

12.3 inches
1824 x 2736 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Intel Core i3
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

OS

Windows 10

View full specs
Buy at Amazon $617 at Newegg $620 at eBay
$700 at BestBuy $800 at Microsoft $849 at B&HPhoto $877 at TigerDirect

Last but not least is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. This is the only tablet on this list that runs Windows 10, and this has its advantages and disadvantages. For one, this device acts as a really good laptop, with all the Windows apps and tools we’ve come to know. But its operating system makes the Surface Pro 7 pretty limited as a tablet. Don’t get me wrong, there are Windows apps made just for tablets, but they aren’t many, and you will probably go on and use the desktop ones anyway, as they often offer much greater functionality.

The software aside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is pretty good hardware-wise. It has a big 12.3-inch high-resolution display, a premium metal body with a stand, and a choice of fast desktop-class Intel processors. Its price starts at $749.99, but these days you can often find the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price. The deals on this tablet often include a type cover, which we think is an accessory without each laptop-like tablet doesn’t make sense. If you’re really keen on having a laptop but you also want it to be practical as a tablet, then the Surface Pro 7 should do the trick.

Plenty of choice of tablet study buddies


It turns out that there is a variety of good choices for tablets for college. Some are cheap, but will still do the job, and some offer a premium build and great performance, at a more expensive price. These high-end tablets also come with more features, which should definitely make you consider them, especially if you are looking for a tablet to use in the long run. The 4th Gen iPad Air seems like it has the perfect balance between premium and affordable. If you are looking for the best tablet for writing papers and making presentations, the desktop-class Surface Pro 7 will easily make you forget about buying a laptop. But of course, it will also make you miss the tablet feel that comes with iPadOS and Android running devices. In the end, you're the only one that can choose which is the best college tablet for you.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

