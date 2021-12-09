Best tablets for college - updated December 2021





iPad Air 4th Gen





9.0 Apple iPad Air (2020) The Good Gorgeous design

Magic Keyboard and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support

Superb stereo speakers

USB Type-C, meaning better support for third-party accessories The Bad Expensive first-party accessories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Display 11.0 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 8000 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs

9.0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ The Good Gorgeous AMOLED display

Super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Improved S Pen

Lots of productivity enhancements The Bad It's pretty large

Only 6GB RAM in the base version



Apple iPad Pro (2021)

9.0 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) The Good Smooth 120Hz display

Snappy, unrivaled performance thanks to the Apple M1 processor

Loud and punchy quad speakers

Familiar premium design The Bad iPadOS 14 doesn't take advantage of all this power

Expensive accessories

We know that the 2021 iPad Pro tablets are more expensive than the rest on this list, but if you have the money you should definitely consider them, as they are excellent tablets for college. These iPads come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with the latter one having a mini-LED display. This display technology makes the darks on the screen pinch black and the brights even brighter, allowing for better contrast and a similar experience to the one on OLED panels.



9.2 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) The Good Beautiful and large OLED-rivaling mini-LED display

Unparalleled performance

Best speakers on a tablet

Surprisingly thin and light for its size The Bad iPadOS 14 doesn't take advantage of those specs

Expensive accessories

The 2021 iPad Pro tablets are by far the most powerful on this list, with their Apple M1 chip, which the company also uses for its desktop computers. There are storage variants with 8 or 16GB of storage, and if you wonder which one to choose you should



Overall, we recommend these if you have the extra money and want a tablet that will last you a long time.



Apple iPad 10.2 (2020)

8.0 Apple iPad (2020) The Good Excellent performance

Reliable software with good multitasking

Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard support

All-day battery life The Bad Outdated design

32GB of base storage

Two speakers on the same side fail to deliver a stereo experience

And from the most expensive iPads, we go to the least expensive one. The 10.2-inch 2020 iPad has now become a statement of an affordable device that doesn’t compromise in terms of software. Yes, the design might be outdated, but keep in mind that it retails for $309. Just like its bigger iPad brothers, this tablet also supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and the company’s Magic Keyboard. How cool is that?



So, for this low price, you get a good 10.2-inch display with a pretty high resolution. You also get the Apple A12 chip, which still holds its ground against the competition even three years after its release. The 10.2-inch iPad has 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for a good multitasking experience on iPadOS. Its battery will get you through the day easily, so no worries there. You can’t make a mistake with this one if you are short on budget but still need a device to get you through your classes.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Display 10.4 inches

2000 x 1200 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 7040 mAh OS Android 10

View full specs

This is the cheapest tablet on this list, but that’s not to say it is bad. The 2020 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is a good choice for anyone on a tight budget. It has a good design, with an average display and processor. This device is not a performance champ, but it gets the job done.



The Tab A7’s screen is a TFT panel, meaning you can’t expect much from it, but at least its resolution is high, so you shouldn’t have problems reading on it. Its cameras are also average, but acceptable considering its price, which is only $229. The battery will be able to last all of your classes, but when you get home you’ll probably need to top it off. Overall, if you want the best cheap college tablet and don’t care if it won’t last you more than two years, then this one is a good choice too.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Display 12.3 inches

1824 x 2736 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Intel Core i3

4GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC OS Windows 10

View full specs

Last but not least is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. This is the only tablet on this list that runs Windows 10, and this has its advantages and disadvantages. For one, this device acts as a really good laptop, with all the Windows apps and tools we’ve come to know. But its operating system makes the Surface Pro 7 pretty limited as a tablet. Don’t get me wrong, there are Windows apps made just for tablets, but they aren’t many, and you will probably go on and use the desktop ones anyway, as they often offer much greater functionality.



The software aside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is pretty good hardware-wise. It has a big 12.3-inch high-resolution display, a premium metal body with a stand, and a choice of fast desktop-class Intel processors. Its price starts at $749.99, but these days you can often find the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price. The deals on this tablet often include a type cover, which we think is an accessory without each laptop-like tablet doesn’t make sense. If you’re really keen on having a laptop but you also want it to be practical as a tablet, then the Surface Pro 7 should do the trick. We know that the 2021 iPad Pro tablets are more expensive than the rest on this list, but if you have the money you should definitely consider them, as they are excellent tablets for college. These iPads come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, with the latter one having a mini-LED display. This display technology makes the darks on the screen pinch black and the brights even brighter, allowing for better contrast and a similar experience to the one on OLED panels.The 2021 iPad Pro tablets are by far the most powerful on this list, with their Apple M1 chip, which the company also uses for its desktop computers. There are storage variants with 8 or 16GB of storage, and if you wonder which one to choose you should check out our article on the topic . As you can probably see, the current iPad Pro lineup also has a premium design, made out of aluminum. These tablets are also pretty lightweight, making them easy to carry around the campus. They are also battery champs, with their large batteries and efficient hardware. Just like the 4th Gen iPad Air, these also support the Apple Pencil and can be combined with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. As far as tablet cameras go these have the best ones in the business.Overall, we recommend these if you have the extra money and want a tablet that will last you a long time.And from the most expensive iPads, we go to the least expensive one. The 10.2-inch 2020 iPad has now become a statement of an affordable device that doesn’t compromise in terms of software. Yes, the design might be outdated, but keep in mind that it retails for $309. Just like its bigger iPad brothers, this tablet also supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and the company’s Magic Keyboard. How cool is that?So, for this low price, you get a good 10.2-inch display with a pretty high resolution. You also get the Apple A12 chip, which still holds its ground against the competition even three years after its release. The 10.2-inch iPad has 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for a good multitasking experience on iPadOS. Its battery will get you through the day easily, so no worries there. You can’t make a mistake with this one if you are short on budget but still need a device to get you through your classes.This is the cheapest tablet on this list, but that’s not to say it is bad. The 2020 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is a good choice for anyone on a tight budget. It has a good design, with an average display and processor. This device is not a performance champ, but it gets the job done.The Tab A7’s screen is a TFT panel, meaning you can’t expect much from it, but at least its resolution is high, so you shouldn’t have problems reading on it. Its cameras are also average, but acceptable considering its price, which is only $229. The battery will be able to last all of your classes, but when you get home you’ll probably need to top it off. Overall, if you want the best cheap college tablet and don’t care if it won’t last you more than two years, then this one is a good choice too.Last but not least is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. This is the only tablet on this list that runs Windows 10, and this has its advantages and disadvantages. For one, this device acts as a really good laptop, with all the Windows apps and tools we’ve come to know. But its operating system makes the Surface Pro 7 pretty limited as a tablet. Don’t get me wrong, there are Windows apps made just for tablets, but they aren’t many, and you will probably go on and use the desktop ones anyway, as they often offer much greater functionality.The software aside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is pretty good hardware-wise. It has a big 12.3-inch high-resolution display, a premium metal body with a stand, and a choice of fast desktop-class Intel processors. Its price starts at $749.99, but these days you can often find the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price. The deals on this tablet often include a type cover, which we think is an accessory without each laptop-like tablet doesn’t make sense. If you’re really keen on having a laptop but you also want it to be practical as a tablet, then the Surface Pro 7 should do the trick.





Plenty of choice of tablet study buddies





It turns out that there is a variety of good choices for tablets for college. Some are cheap, but will still do the job, and some offer a premium build and great performance, at a more expensive price. These high-end tablets also come with more features, which should definitely make you consider them, especially if you are looking for a tablet to use in the long run. The 4th Gen iPad Air seems like it has the perfect balance between premium and affordable. If you are looking for the best tablet for writing papers and making presentations, the desktop-class Surface Pro 7 will easily make you forget about buying a laptop. But of course, it will also make you miss the tablet feel that comes with iPadOS and Android running devices. In the end, you're the only one that can choose which is the best college tablet for you.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up