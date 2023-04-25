Best Galaxy S23 Prime Day Deals: what we expect in 2023









What we know for sure, however, is that the Galaxy S22 Prime Day deals were absolutely booming during the last Prime Day event, with discounts on the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra model reaching $420 on Amazon! Other Prime Day Galaxy S22 offers included the S22 Plus which went down by a massive $300, while its smaller brother the regular Galaxy S22 saw discounts of $200.





We expect to see very similar price cuts with this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals, but we should also see the same, if not better Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus offers at Amazon.





Galaxy S23 deals





Starting from the most affordable model out of Samsung's latest flagship trio, the Galaxy S23 will give you most of the ultimate Samsung experience without breaking the bank. It starts at a price of $799, but if last year's discounts on the S22 can serve as any indication, we can expect the Galaxy S23 to go for as low as $599 on Amazon.





It is hard to imagine Samsung discounting the the Galaxy S23 even more, unless you go for one of the manufacturer's trade-in deals.





Galaxy S23 deals ahead of Prime Day





Maybe you have been eyeing down the Galaxy S23 for a while now and don't want to wait two more months until Prime Day 2023. If that's the case, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals on Amazon right now:





Samsung Galaxy S23: Get it for $100 less! The 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 is currently going for a hundred bucks less than its usual price at Amazon. For that money you get the best Android chipset on the market, an outstanding display, and much more. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S23 Plus deals





The Galaxy S23 sits in the middle between the regular S23 and S23 Ultra, specifically when it comes to their price tags. It usually retails for $1000, but during Prime Day we expect Samsung to reduce the price down to $700. That is a 30% price drop, which is nothing to scoff at.





The S23 Plus is, simply put, an enlarged regular S23. There are two noteworthy changes that come with its larger size, namely the bigger battery and screen. Needless to say, if you are looking for a phone that would last you longer and if you often enjoy watching video content on it, the Galaxy S23 Plus is the one for you.





Galaxy S23 Plus deals ahead of Prime Day





There are some great offers on the Galaxy S23 Plus even now, so it's worth checking them out even though it's not Prime Day yet. Here they are:





Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Get it now with a 15% discount! You can save $100 on the Galaxy S23 Plus right now. This price is for the 256GB model, which costs almost as much as the more affordable regular S23 thanks to this offer at Amazon. $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S23 Ultra deals





The Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals will likely be among the hottest during this year's event, as Samsung did a great job with this absolute beast of a phone. Last year we saw some awesome discounts of almost 40% on Samsung's Ultra model, so we expect very similar price cuts this year as well.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra Prime Day deals will likely be among the hottest during this year's event, as Samsung did a great job with this absolute beast of a phone. Last year we saw some awesome discounts of almost 40% on Samsung's Ultra model, so we expect very similar price cuts this year as well.

The S23 Ultra usually goes for $1,200 on Amazon, but if we see the same discounts as last year that would mean it could get as low as $750 — more than low enough for what you are getting in return.





Galaxy S23 Ultra deals ahead of Prime Day





Do you want to go Ultra right now? Like right now? Check out this awesome Galaxy S23 Ultra offer at Amazon:





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: get it now for $200 less! The 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra currently costs as much as a Galaxy S23 Plus at Amazon. That makes it a 17% discount ladies and gentlemen, and it's not even Amazon Prime Day yet! $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





How much can I expect to save on the S23 during Prime Day 2023?





You can safely expect to save anywhere between 25% to 45% (those last 5% are a bit of a stretch but let's stay positive) of the overall cost for the Galaxy S23 series. Take note that depending on the model you go for, the amount of the discount would probably be different. Usually, the more expensive the phone usually costs, the higher price cut it gets.





In other words, expect to see around 25% discount on the regular S23, 30-35% on the S23 Plus, and 40-45% on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. There is a possibility that we would see some slightly different numbers this year, but we can't know for sure until the event closes in even more.





Will there be bundle deals for the Galaxy S23 with accessories or other Samsung products during Prime Day?





Samsung is the king when it comes to bundle deals, especially when they include its flagship phones. For those, however, you would probably need to keep your eyes peeled during other shopping events, as there weren't any bundle Samsung offers during last Amazon Prime Day. It seems this is not a time when the company puts out such treats for its customers.

One of the best times to buy a new Samsung Galaxy phone throughout the year is Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, which — with just two months left — is already starting to appear on the horizon.