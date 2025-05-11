The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances

iOS 18









He also points to a handful of small perks aimed at goodwill. There is a new Pride Harmony wallpaper with shifting rainbow bands, and parents get an extra Screen Time safeguard that pings them whenever kids override bedtime limits. Gurman calls both features tasteful, simple ways to show Apple is listening to feedback.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Vision Pro , too. He notes that visionOS 2.0 finally adds an Immersive and 3D tab to the TV app, making it far easier to find spatial movies. He labels the omission in version 1.0 "strange," but says the fix should quiet early complaints from headset owners.









Over on Apple TV boxes and compatible smart TVs, users will soon be able to approve movie rentals with Face ID on a nearby iPhone instead of typing a password. Gurman describes it as the sort of low-friction tweak that wins quiet applause during keynotes.Why burn effort on these nips and tucks? Gurman argues they serve two goals. First, they keep the ecosystem feeling alive while everyone waits for bigger changes. Second, they clear the deck for WWDC 2025, where Apple is rumored to reveal a new design language and deeper Apple Intelligence tie-ins.





Gurman’s read is that Apple cannot afford another year of promising grand AI features that arrive late or not at all. iOS 18 .5, then, is both a goodwill gesture and a reminder that the clock is ticking for something truly fresh. We will have to wait and see what Apple will announce at WWDC to see what's next for the company as far as its software is concerned.