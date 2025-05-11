Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
The iPhone’s iOS 18.5 update is on deck as a modest update to fix your annoyances

Mark Gurman calls iOS 18.5 a house cleaning patch that smooths Mail, Screen Time, and Vision Pro quirks ahead of WWDC 2025.

The upcoming iOS 18.5 will be a modest update that will still manage to patch a few real annoyances. Prolific Apple expert, Mark Gurman, called it a "house-cleaning release" in his latest report, as well as the kind of spring tune-up Apple likes to push out just before its June developer conference. iOS 18.5 is already out in its release-candidate stage and should reach iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Vision Pro headsets within days.

The change Gurman highlights first is a Mail fix. When Apple introduced its AI filtered inbox last fall, it tucked the All Mail button behind an awkward swipe, forcing users to hunt for it every time they wanted an unfiltered view. iOS 18.5 moves that button back to the main toolbar. Gurman thinks that tiny decision will please power users who never warmed up to the Priority, Transactions, and Promotions tabs.

Screenshot of the iOS 18.5 release candidate update
Apple released the Release Candidate version of iOS 18.5. earlier this week. | Image credit — PhoneArena


He also points to a handful of small perks aimed at goodwill. There is a new Pride Harmony wallpaper with shifting rainbow bands, and parents get an extra Screen Time safeguard that pings them whenever kids override bedtime limits. Gurman calls both features tasteful, simple ways to show Apple is listening to feedback.

Gurman’s newsletter spends a chunk of space on Vision Pro, too. He notes that visionOS 2.0 finally adds an Immersive and 3D tab to the TV app, making it far easier to find spatial movies. He labels the omission in version 1.0 "strange," but says the fix should quiet early complaints from headset owners.

Over on Apple TV boxes and compatible smart TVs, users will soon be able to approve movie rentals with Face ID on a nearby iPhone instead of typing a password. Gurman describes it as the sort of low-friction tweak that wins quiet applause during keynotes.

Why burn effort on these nips and tucks? Gurman argues they serve two goals. First, they keep the ecosystem feeling alive while everyone waits for bigger changes. Second, they clear the deck for WWDC 2025, where Apple is rumored to reveal a new design language and deeper Apple Intelligence tie-ins.

Gurman’s read is that Apple cannot afford another year of promising grand AI features that arrive late or not at all. iOS 18.5, then, is both a goodwill gesture and a reminder that the clock is ticking for something truly fresh. We will have to wait and see what Apple will announce at WWDC to see what's next for the company as far as its software is concerned.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
