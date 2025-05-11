List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
A list reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers are most eager to stop paying for.

Apps
The Netflix app listing in the Apple App Store.
Some people end up signing up for online services for their mobile devices that they forget about and never use. That's why there are services that go through your list of subscrioptions and help you unsubscribe from them. Others turn to Google Search and seek information on how to cancel a subscription. Some are so fed up with an app that they not only want to cancel their subscription, they also want it deleted from their device as though it never existed in the first place.

Sparrow, a service that helps you file claims with courts related to class-action lawsuits, put together a list of the apps that subscribers are the most desperate to unsubscribe from. The list was created by searching keyword data for words and phrases like "unsubscribe," "delete," "cancel," and "cancel subscription." Looking at the monthly total search volume for these words, a list was created that shows which subscription apps users want to get rid of ASAP.

Topping the list with 578,000 searches related to cancellation each month is Amazon Prime. The latter had 45% more cancellation-related searches than the runner-up, Disney Plus. The streaming service from the House of Mouse generates close to 398,000 cancellation-related searches each month. The list looks like this:

  • Amazon Prime (578K total monthly cancellation searches)-this app is the subject of 447,000 searches for "Cancel" each month.
  • Disney Plus (397.7K)-this app has the highest monthly search for "cancel subscription" with an average of 79,000.
  • Hulu (149.7K)-received 113,000 searches each month from subscribers trying to find out how to cancel the service.
  • Snapchat (143.6K)-with 143,000 searches for delete each month, subscribers want to do more than just stop paying for the app.
  • Paramount (139.4K)-in a competitive streaming industry, this app generates 106,000 monthly searches for "cancel."
  • Audible (136.9K)-is the only audio-related subscription service in the top ten.  
  • Peacock (106.7K)-the video streamer receives 27,000 "cancel subscription" searches on average, each month.
  • TikTok (101.7K)-with 101,000 monthly searches for "delete," this is another app that those leaving the service want removed from their device.
  • Spotify (95.1K)-brings in a balance of "cancel" and "delete" search requests monthly.
  • Netflix (93.1K)-with fewer "cancel subscription" searches than the competition, Netflix is in a good place among video streamers.

Of course, some of these apps are among the most installed. After all, you can't be among the apps getting the most search requests related to cancelling service unless you have a large number of subscribers in the first place.
