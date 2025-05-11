List reveals which subscription-based apps subscribers want to stop paying for

Some people end up signing up for online services for their mobile devices that they forget about and never use. That's why there are services that go through your list of subscrioptions and help you unsubscribe from them. Others turn to Google Search and seek information on how to cancel a subscription. Some are so fed up with an app that they not only want to cancel their subscription, they also want it deleted from their device as though it never existed in the first place.







Sparrow, a service that helps you file claims with courts related to class-action lawsuits, put together a list of the apps that subscribers are the most desperate to unsubscribe from. The list was created by searching keyword data for words and phrases like "unsubscribe," "delete," "cancel," and "cancel subscription." Looking at the monthly total search volume for these words, a list was created that shows which subscription apps users want to get rid of ASAP.





Topping the list with 578,000 searches related to cancellation each month is Amazon Prime. The latter had 45% more cancellation-related searches than the runner-up, Disney Plus. The streaming service from the House of Mouse generates close to 398,000 cancellation-related searches each month. The list looks like this: