The Pixel 9 Pro is still up for grabs at up to $300 off on Amazon, but not for long
Grab Google’s AI-packed Pixel 9 Pro at a fantastic price while Amazon's limited-time sale lasts!
Did you know Amazon still sells the compact AI-ready Google Pixel 9 Pro at sweetly discounted prices? Well, the limited-time deal, which first emerged at the end of April, is up for grabs — but probably not for long! That means you can still have time to save $200 on the 128GB variant or $250-$300 on the larger storage models.
Let's break it down: the base storage version is now available for just under $800 instead of nearly $1,000. The 256GB unit, which can normally cost you almost $1,100, is now down to about $850, saving you $250. For those who want extra storage, the 512GB variant is $300 off its original ~$1,220 asking price.
Some of the new features you get with this Google Pixel phone include Pixel Studio and Keep Magic List. Pixel Studio lets you create AI-generated images from a text prompt. As for Keep Magic List, it uses Gemini to help you automatically create and manage lists on Google Keep.
As for processing power, the Pixel 9 Pro features a Tensor G4 chip and delivers a fantastic daily experience. This SoC also enables all the fancy AI features. However, the device doesn't exactly rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of raw horsepower.
Since Amazon's limited-time sale has been live for a while, we'd suggest you act fast and get the Pixel 9 Pro while it's still discounted. At up to $300 off, this compact Android flagship is much more tempting, so you shouldn't miss out.
The Pixel 9 Pro is a compact flagship, featuring a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a buttery-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate and supreme brightness levels. But don't let the size fool you — while it's compact, this handset is equipped with all the latest Gemini and AI features and a top-shelf camera.
The handset features a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48 MP 5x periscope camera on the rear. A 42 MP selfie unit completes the setup. As our Pixel 9 Pro review camera samples show, images stand out with exquisite dynamic range and extremely lifelike colors. Zoom photos turn out excellent, too, making this one of the best small phones for smartphone photography.
