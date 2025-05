The Pixel 9 Pro is still up for grabs at up to $300 off on Amazon, but not for long

The 128GB Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off at Amazon $200 off (20%) In case you missed it, the Pixel 9 Pro is still available for $200 off at Amazon. The promo has been live for some time and might expire soon, so you might not have much longer to act. So, if you want a top-class camera and multiple AI features in your next compact phone, get the Pixel 9 Pro and save $200! Buy at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro, 256GB is down by $250 $250 off (23%) If you want more storage, the Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB of onboard space might be a better fit. This model continues to sell for $250 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for compact flagship phone buyers. The promo has been live for some time and might expire soon! Buy at Amazon 512GB Pixel 9 Pro is 25% off at Amazon $300 off (25%) Maximize your opportunities with the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro. As the most expensive of all, this model has also received the most substantial discount at Amazon and is available for $300 off its original price. Like the smaller storage variants, the 512GB version has been $300 off for some time, so you might want to hurry and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon

Did you know Amazon still sells the compact AI-ready Google Pixel 9 Pro at sweetly discounted prices? Well, the limited-time deal, which first emerged at the end of April, is up for grabs — but probably not for long! That means you can still have time to save $200 on the 128GB variant or $250-$300 on the larger storage models.Let's break it down: the base storage version is now available for just under $800 instead of nearly $1,000. The 256GB unit, which can normally cost you almost $1,100, is now down to about $850, saving you $250. For those who want extra storage, the 512GB variant is $300 off its original ~$1,220 asking price.Theis a compact flagship, featuring a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a buttery-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate and supreme brightness levels. But don't let the size fool you — while it's compact, this handset is equipped with all the latest Gemini and AI features and a top-shelf camera.Some of the new features you get with this Google Pixel phone include Pixel Studio and Keep Magic List. Pixel Studio lets you create AI-generated images from a text prompt. As for Keep Magic List, it uses Gemini to help you automatically create and manage lists on Google Keep.The handset features a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48 MP 5x periscope camera on the rear. A 42 MP selfie unit completes the setup. As our Pixel 9 Pro review camera samples show, images stand out with exquisite dynamic range and extremely lifelike colors. Zoom photos turn out excellent, too, making this one of the best small phones for smartphone photography.As for processing power, thefeatures a Tensor G4 chip and delivers a fantastic daily experience. This SoC also enables all the fancy AI features. However, the device doesn't exactly rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of raw horsepower.Since Amazon's limited-time sale has been live for a while, we'd suggest you act fast and get thewhile it's still discounted. At up to $300 off, this compact Android flagship is much more tempting, so you shouldn't miss out.