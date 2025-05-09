Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Pixel 9 Pro is still up for grabs at up to $300 off on Amazon, but not for long

Grab Google’s AI-packed Pixel 9 Pro at a fantastic price while Amazon's limited-time sale lasts!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 9 Pro and showcases its display and compact design.
Did you know Amazon still sells the compact AI-ready Google Pixel 9 Pro at sweetly discounted prices? Well, the limited-time deal, which first emerged at the end of April, is up for grabs — but probably not for long! That means you can still have time to save $200 on the 128GB variant or $250-$300 on the larger storage models.

The 128GB Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
In case you missed it, the Pixel 9 Pro is still available for $200 off at Amazon. The promo has been live for some time and might expire soon, so you might not have much longer to act. So, if you want a top-class camera and multiple AI features in your next compact phone, get the Pixel 9 Pro and save $200!
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro, 256GB is down by $250

$250 off (23%)
If you want more storage, the Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB of onboard space might be a better fit. This model continues to sell for $250 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for compact flagship phone buyers. The promo has been live for some time and might expire soon!
Buy at Amazon

512GB Pixel 9 Pro is 25% off at Amazon

$300 off (25%)
Maximize your opportunities with the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro. As the most expensive of all, this model has also received the most substantial discount at Amazon and is available for $300 off its original price. Like the smaller storage variants, the 512GB version has been $300 off for some time, so you might want to hurry and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Let's break it down: the base storage version is now available for just under $800 instead of nearly $1,000. The 256GB unit, which can normally cost you almost $1,100, is now down to about $850, saving you $250. For those who want extra storage, the 512GB variant is $300 off its original ~$1,220 asking price.

The Pixel 9 Pro is a compact flagship, featuring a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a buttery-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate and supreme brightness levels. But don't let the size fool you — while it's compact, this handset is equipped with all the latest Gemini and AI features and a top-shelf camera.

Some of the new features you get with this Google Pixel phone include Pixel Studio and Keep Magic List. Pixel Studio lets you create AI-generated images from a text prompt. As for Keep Magic List, it uses Gemini to help you automatically create and manage lists on Google Keep.

The handset features a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48 MP 5x periscope camera on the rear. A 42 MP selfie unit completes the setup. As our Pixel 9 Pro review camera samples show, images stand out with exquisite dynamic range and extremely lifelike colors. Zoom photos turn out excellent, too, making this one of the best small phones for smartphone photography.

As for processing power, the Pixel 9 Pro features a Tensor G4 chip and delivers a fantastic daily experience. This SoC also enables all the fancy AI features. However, the device doesn't exactly rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of raw horsepower.

Since Amazon's limited-time sale has been live for a while, we'd suggest you act fast and get the Pixel 9 Pro while it's still discounted. At up to $300 off, this compact Android flagship is much more tempting, so you shouldn't miss out.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
32 stories
09 May, 2025
The Pixel 9 Pro is still up for grabs at up to $300 off on Amazon, but not for long
03 May, 2025
This limited-time Amazon deal bundles the Google Pixel 9a with a sweet $100 gift card
29 Apr, 2025
Score $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL with this limited-time Amazon promo
28 Apr, 2025
Who needs the Pixel 9a mid-ranger when the high-end Pixel 9 is discounted by up to $250? The compact 256GB Pixel 9 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless