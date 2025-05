The 512GB Galaxy S25+ just got a tempting $221 discount at Amazon

The 512GB Galaxy S25+ in Silver Shadow is $221 off $221 off (20%) If you've been waiting for a substantial discount on the 512GB Galaxy S25+, now might be a great time to buy one. Amazon has slashed $221 off the model in Silver Shadow, bringing it under the $900 mark. Get one soon, as there are limited quantities available. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+

Getting a high-end Samsung phone usually means spending a lot of cash. Well, Amazon's latest deal on the 512GB Galaxy S25+ makes this AI-ready option a bit more affordable. Right now, you can buy the model in Silver Shadow for 20% off, which saves you $221 on the ~$1,120 handset — a discount you won't see at Best Buy, Walmart, or the Samsung Store.If you recall, Samsung had a week-long Discover Spring Sale in March; one standout promo was a 24-hour-only sale on the S25+. At the time, the 512GB model could be yours for $849.99, which beats Amazon's current sale. However, that promo hasn't returned after the March savings event (and we don't think it will come back soon). So, if you missed that sale, we advise you to check out Amazon's latest promo before it expires.It may be expensive, but thedelivers on all fronts — boasting a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, insane power from the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and an ultra-long seven-year support promise.Sure, thislacks the anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , but it has excellent maximum and minimum brightness levels. On top of that, the handset has a top-shelf camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary, a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear.While the Galaxy S24+ had the same rear configuration, its successor relies on ProVisual Engine to deliver improved image-processing algorithms. As a result, photos taken with this handset have more natural-looking colors but slightly less sharp details. You can check out multiple photo samples and get more insights into camera performance in ourLet's not overlook all the AI goodies this Android phone comes with. For instance, it has a Cross App Action functionality powered by Gemini. The feature lets the device's AI access different apps and conduct actions across various apps from a single query. Circle to Search and other features have also been updated.As you can see, theis a very compelling choice for Samsung fans. While pricey at its standard price, the 512GB variant in Silver Shadow is way more attractive at 20% off on Amazon. Get yours before it's too late.